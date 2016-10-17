Violence blamed on herdsmen kills 40 in Nigeria, group says

A farmers*organization in northwest Nigeria says 40 people were killed in attacks believed to have been carried out by Fulani herdsmen over the weekend.

Solomon Musa, president of the Southern Kaduna Peoples* Union, said Monday that some of the victims had been burned beyond recognition in attacks on Saturday and Sunday in Godogodo town, located in Kaduna state.

Clashes between local farmers and herdsmen are common in Nigeria, especially in the country*s Middle Belt.

Barnabas Bala, Kaduna*s deputy governor, called the violence "unjustifiable" and said authorities were looking to restore calm in the area, where a 24-hour curfew has been imposed.

Musa said that in addition to the fatalities, crops were destroyed by grazing cattle and many homes were burned to the ground.