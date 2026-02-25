Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

MILITARY

US military aircraft involved in 'incident' during training in Philippines, service members sent for treatment

Aircraft reportedly veered off course during takeoff from roadway during contingency training exercise

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. military aircraft slammed into a concrete barrier during a takeoff attempt from a Philippine roadway, according to a report, and officials confirmed American service members on board were injured.

The incident happened Tuesday in Central Luzon, Philippines, as the aircraft was conducting training, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Two service members were transported to a medical facility for medical attention," the statement said. "One of the individuals has been discharged, while the other remains in medical care and is in stable condition. No civilians were injured."

The command said that the incident is currently under investigation.

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying

The U.S. military did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital about the reported incident involving a U.S. Air Force transport plane crashing into a concrete barrier during takeoff in the Philippines on Tuesday. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

The accident happened during contingency training on a bypass road in Laoac town, The Associated Press reported, citing a local police report.

The aircraft had successfully landed but veered off course during takeoff and struck a concrete barrier, Philippine officials told the outlet.

American soldiers in front of a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

Two American soldiers are seen in front of a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) vehicle parked outside the World Trade Center during the 2024 Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS), in Pasay City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Philippine officials reportedly said that the training exercise, which was fully coordinated with local civilian, police and military authorities, was designed to prepare forces for emergencies when traditional runways are unusable due to disasters such as typhoons or earthquakes.

SEVEN US SERVICE MEMBERS INJURED IN VENEZUELA RAID TO CAPTURE MADURO, OFFICIAL SAYS

U.S. forces frequently deploy aircraft in the Philippines to assist with humanitarian relief following natural disasters. The 1999 Visiting Forces Agreement allows U.S. troops to train alongside Filipino forces.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have clashed over disputed territory.

Philippines-China-Disputed-Shoal

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese coast guard ship uses water canons on a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, South China Sea as they blocked its path during a re-supply mission on Aug. 5, 2023.  (Philippine Coast Guard via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

 The U.S. has reaffirmed that it would defend the Philippines under a mutual defense treaty if its forces were attacked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Article

US moves to expand missiles in Philippines, putting China within range
US moves to expand missiles in Philippines, putting China within range
Close modal

Continue