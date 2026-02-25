US military aircraft involved in 'incident' during training in Philippines, service members sent for treatment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. military aircraft slammed into a concrete barrier during a takeoff attempt from a Philippine roadway, according to a report, and officials confirmed American service members on board were injured.

The incident happened Tuesday in Central Luzon, Philippines, as the aircraft was conducting training, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Two service members were transported to a medical facility for medical attention," the statement said. "One of the individuals has been discharged, while the other remains in medical care and is in stable condition. No civilians were injured."

The command said that the incident is currently under investigation.

The accident happened during contingency training on a bypass road in Laoac town, The Associated Press reported, citing a local police report.

The aircraft had successfully landed but veered off course during takeoff and struck a concrete barrier, Philippine officials told the outlet.

The Philippine officials reportedly said that the training exercise, which was fully coordinated with local civilian, police and military authorities, was designed to prepare forces for emergencies when traditional runways are unusable due to disasters such as typhoons or earthquakes.

U.S. forces frequently deploy aircraft in the Philippines to assist with humanitarian relief following natural disasters. The 1999 Visiting Forces Agreement allows U.S. troops to train alongside Filipino forces.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have clashed over disputed territory.

The U.S. has reaffirmed that it would defend the Philippines under a mutual defense treaty if its forces were attacked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.