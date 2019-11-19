Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic, forecast to stay over ocean

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season isn't over just yet.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami announced Tuesday morning that Tropical Storm Sebastien formed out in the Atlantic Ocean, but won't be any threat to land. Sebastien currently is located about 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

"Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so," the NHC said. "Sebastien is expected to become absorbed by a cold front in a couple of days."

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center of the storm, according to the NHC.

Sebastien is forecast to make a turn to the north by Wednesday, followed by a turn to the northeast with an increase in forward speed by Wednesday night.

"The model guidance is in good agreement on this scenario, and on the official forecast track the cyclone will remain over open waters for the duration of its existence," the NHC said in its forecast discussion.

Colorado State University hurricane research scientist Phil Klotzbach said on Twitter that Sebastien is the latest calendar year Atlantic named storm-formation since Otto in 2016 and the 18th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

This year has been the ninth Atlantic hurricane season on record with 18 or more named storms, with the last taking place in 2012. That year, the "s" name went to Superstorm Sandy which devastated coastal areas of New Jersey and New York, causing billions of dollars in damage.

Other years where there have been 18 or more named tropical weather systems have been 1887, 1933, 1969, 1995, 2005, 2010, and 2011, he noted.

"It should also be pointed out that we've already had 7 named storms last <= 24 hours in the 2019 Atlantic #hurricane season -- the most named storms lasting one day or less on record," Klotzbach tweeted.

He noted that technological improvements, such as satellite imagery, have given forecasters the ability to detect storms that would have been missed prior to the Atlantic satellite-era before 1966.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it expected 10-17 named storms this hurricane season, with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which five to nine could strengthen into hurricanes.

Of the 18 tropical systems this year, six strengthened into hurricanes: Barry, Dorian, Humberto, Jerry, Lorenzo, and Pablo. Dorian and Lorenzo both have the distinction of strengthening into Category 5 hurricanes.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and this year includes the names: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.