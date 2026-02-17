Peru sinks deeper into chaos as seventh president in ten years ousted in ‘Chifagate’ scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peru’s interim president was removed from office Tuesday over corruption allegations, further destabilizing the country ahead of April’s presidential and congressional elections, according to reports.

José Jerí’s ouster follows an ongoing scandal called "Chifagate," in which he was allegedly filmed at an undisclosed meeting with a Chinese businessman who holds a concession for an energy project, the Associated Press reported.

Jeri was also said to have met with another business person, reportedly under investigation for alleged involvement in illegal logging.

Lawmakers removed him by voting to censure him as head of Congress, which needed only a simple majority and automatically stripped him of the presidency.

WHO IS THE POPULIST CONSERVATIVE PRESIDENT-ELECT IN COSTA RICA?



Jerí has said he will respect the outcome of the vote, has denied wrongdoing and will return to his role as a legislator, Reuters reported.

Tuesday’s ousting vote marks the latest twist in a prolonged political crisis that has seen seven presidents since 2016.

Jerí had assumed the post on Oct. 10, 2025, after the dismissal of his predecessor, Dina Boluarte.

Right-wing parties that had backed Boluarte withdrew support amid further corruption scandals. Since Boluarte had no vice president, Jerí, then head of Congress, was next in line.

Lawmakers will now elect a new head of Congress, who will also assume the presidency until July 28, 2026, when the winner of the April 12 election is sworn in.

TRUMP ADMIN WARNS PERU IT COULD LOSE SOVEREIGNTY AS CHINA TIGHTENS GRIP ON NATION

As the country heads toward the next vote, the presidential field remains crowded.

Conservative businessman Rafael López Aliaga currently leads in polls, while Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is running second in most others.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fujimori narrowly lost her last presidential bid, securing 49% of the vote in 2021. If no candidate wins more than 50% in April, the top two finishers will advance to a June runoff.

Rospigliosi said parties have until 6 p.m. local time to present candidates, and the legislature is expected to vote on a new president Feb. 18.