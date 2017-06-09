The Latest: Brazil's electoral court keeps Temer in office

The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Brazil's top electoral court has decided to keep embattled President Michel Temer in office.

Judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 against a suit about alleged campaign finance violations that would have annulled what was left of Temer's mandate.

The decision is a much needed victory for Temer, who has faced growing calls that he resign amid a corruption scandal.

The suit was brought after President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, then the vice presidential candidate, won re-election in 2014. Temer took over after Rousseff was removed last year for illegal management of the federal budget.

During four days of deliberations, judges argued about the strength of the evidence and whether recent plea bargains should be included. Some even noted that campaign violations were widespread in the political system, subtly arguing against punishing politicians.