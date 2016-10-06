Expand / Collapse search
South African investigator said to question Zuma on scandal

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela addresses journalists in Johannesburg. Madonsela, whose report on spending irregularities at President Jacob Zuma's home galvanized public anger over alleged government graft, leaves her post this month. (AP Photo/Stuart Graham, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, South African President Jacob Zuma speaks during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is investigating Zuma's close ties to an Indian immigrant family, the Guptas, before she leaves her post this month. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) (The Associated Press)

JOHANNESBURG – Local media say the South African investigator who sparked public anger with a report on spending irregularities at President Jacob Zuma's home is questioning Zuma today as she prepares to leave office.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela leaves her post this month but is rushing to finish one more investigation involving Zuma's presidency.

Zuma has been dogged by corruption allegations that helped cause the ruling African National Congress to lose power in key municipalities this year, its worst-ever election showing.

This investigation centers on whether the Guptas, an Indian immigrant family with close ties to Zuma, sought to influence the selection of some Cabinet minister picks. The president has denied those allegations.

Zuma's office said Thursday he has appointed lawyer Busisiwe Mkhwebane to replace Madonsela on Oct. 15.