South African investigator said to question Zuma on scandal

Local media say the South African investigator who sparked public anger with a report on spending irregularities at President Jacob Zuma's home is questioning Zuma today as she prepares to leave office.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela leaves her post this month but is rushing to finish one more investigation involving Zuma's presidency.

Zuma has been dogged by corruption allegations that helped cause the ruling African National Congress to lose power in key municipalities this year, its worst-ever election showing.

This investigation centers on whether the Guptas, an Indian immigrant family with close ties to Zuma, sought to influence the selection of some Cabinet minister picks. The president has denied those allegations.

Zuma's office said Thursday he has appointed lawyer Busisiwe Mkhwebane to replace Madonsela on Oct. 15.