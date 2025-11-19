Russian attack on Ukraine leaves 25 dead in Ternopil after massive overnight strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine rocked the western city of Ternopil Tuesday night, killing more than two dozen people, including three children.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said Wednesday that at least 25 people were killed and 73 injured in the strike that hit two nine-story residential buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 470 drones and 48 missiles in the overnight assault. Emergency services were working to rescue people under the rubble and put out fires caused by the strikes.

Photos from the scene showed blown-out windows, the charred, blackened exterior of a residential building and smoke billowing as crews worked to clear the area.

Zelenskyy said nine other regions across Ukraine were also struck, including critical infrastructure and energy facilities in Lviv and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv.

"Every brazen attack against ordinary life proves that the pressure on Russia is still insufficient. Effective sanctions and assistance for Ukraine can change this. The top priority is air defense missiles, additional systems, expanded capabilities for our combat aviation, and drone production to protect lives," he wrote on X.

"Russia must be held accountable for its actions, and we must stay focused on everything that strengthens us and enables us to shoot down Russian missiles, neutralize Russian drones, and stop assaults."

