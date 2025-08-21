Russian cruise missiles hit US company in massive Ukraine strike amid Trump’s peace push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In one of the largest overnight strikes since the war began, Russia unleashed some 614 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles across Ukraine, killing one, injuring dozens and destroying an American-owned electronics company less than an hour from two NATO borders, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said the strike on the private U.S. company, which involved "several" cruise missiles, was "very telling" following President Donald Trump’s attempts to force Moscow to end its invasion.

"Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records," Zelenskyy said. "They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people.

"Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia," he continued, describing the company as "a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines."

"And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling," Zelenskyy added.

The American business is believed to be Flex Ltd., whose corporate headquarters is in Austin, Texas but which has business locations across the globe.

Some 15 people were apparently injured in the strike on the city of Mukachevo in the Zakarpattia region – which sits just 30 miles from two NATO nations, Hungary and Slovakia.

Flex Ltd. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions.

The overnight strike included 574 drones and 40 missiles, and hit numerous locations across Ukraine.

The White House also did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions regarding the president’s reaction to the strike that targeted a U.S. company, though on Tuesday he said, "It's possible that [Putin] doesn't want to make a deal."

"We're going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks," he added.

NATO leaders have repeatedly questioned Putin’s willingness to engage in good-faith negotiations as well as his desire to end his war ambitions – questions that gained little clarity even after Trump’s in-person meeting with the Kremlin chief in Alaska on Friday.

France – which has become a leading player backing Ukraine – on Thursday reiterated this point, and in a statement to Fox News Digital, said despite Russian claims that they are "ready to negotiate," the overnight strikes suggest otherwise.

"These attacks, the most massive in a month, illustrate Russia’s lack of any genuine intention to engage seriously in peace talks," a spokesperson with the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs told Fox News Digital.

"France reiterates its support for President Trump’s initiative in favor of a just and lasting peace and will continue to work with determination alongside Ukraine and its partners," the spokesperson added.