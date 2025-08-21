Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Russia

Russian cruise missiles hit US company in massive Ukraine strike amid Trump’s peace push

Zelenskyy calls strike on US-owned electronics company 'very telling' following Trump's diplomatic efforts

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
close
Dan Hoffman warns Putin wants Russian 'puppet regime' in Kyiv Video

Dan Hoffman warns Putin wants Russian 'puppet regime' in Kyiv

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss Zelenskyy’s discussion with President Donald Trump over Russia’s peace offer and what it could mean for relations with China.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In one of the largest overnight strikes since the war began, Russia unleashed some 614 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles across Ukraine, killing one, injuring dozens and destroying an American-owned electronics company less than an hour from two NATO borders, officials confirmed Thursday morning. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said the strike on the private U.S. company, which involved "several" cruise missiles, was "very telling" following President Donald Trump’s attempts to force Moscow to end its invasion.

American company Flex hit by Russian cruise missiles

Black smoke rises from the electronics manufacturing company as firefighters continue to extinguish the fire after the Russian army hit a large American company producing civilian electronics with two missiles in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region of Ukraine on Aug. 21, 2025.    (Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

RUSSIA'S LAVROV LOOKS TO DRAW CHINA IN ON UKRAINE'S ‘SECURITY GUARANTEES’

"Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records," Zelenskyy said.  "They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people. 

"Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia," he continued, describing the company as "a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines." 

"And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling," Zelenskyy added.

The American business is believed to be Flex Ltd., whose corporate headquarters is in Austin, Texas but which has business locations across the globe.

Some 15 people were apparently injured in the strike on the city of Mukachevo in the Zakarpattia region – which sits just 30 miles from two NATO nations, Hungary and Slovakia.

Russian strike in Ukraine hits residential buildings

A residential building destroyed after a Russian bombing, with at least four people trapped under the rubble, in the city of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine on Aug. 21, 2025.  (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

UKRAINE’S STOLEN CHILDREN CRISIS LOOMS LARGE AS NATO MEETS ON RUSSIA’S WAR

Flex Ltd. did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions.

The overnight strike included 574 drones and 40 missiles, and hit numerous locations across Ukraine. 

The White House also did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions regarding the president’s reaction to the strike that targeted a U.S. company, though on Tuesday he said, "It's possible that [Putin] doesn't want to make a deal."

"We're going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks," he added. 

NATO leaders have repeatedly questioned Putin’s willingness to engage in good-faith negotiations as well as his desire to end his war ambitions – questions that gained little clarity even after Trump’s in-person meeting with the Kremlin chief in Alaska on Friday. 

Zelenskyy meets with Trump and NATO leaders

(L-R) Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte prepare to depart after a group photo prior to meeting at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

France – which has become a leading player backing Ukraine – on Thursday reiterated this point, and in a statement to Fox News Digital, said despite Russian claims that they are "ready to negotiate," the overnight strikes suggest otherwise. 

"These attacks, the most massive in a month, illustrate Russia’s lack of any genuine intention to engage seriously in peace talks," a spokesperson with the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs told Fox News Digital. 

"France reiterates its support for President Trump’s initiative in favor of a just and lasting peace and will continue to work with determination alongside Ukraine and its partners," the spokesperson added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

Close modal

Continue