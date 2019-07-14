Running of the bulls ends in Spain with 3 men gored in final run

The notorious San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona came to an end on Sunday with three runners gored by a bull that broke from the pack in the final bull run of the event, according to health officials.

The gorings of two Australians and a Spaniard brought the total number to eight for the same amount of bull runs at the week-long event that draws around one million people a year.

A bull named Rabanero broke away from a pack of six as it was charging through the streets, plowing into crowds of runners. One man was flipped in the air, while two others were clipped against a wall.

Tomas Belzunegui, regional hospital spokesman, said the man who was tossed by the milk chocolate-colored bull was gored in the leg while another was gored in the right arm and a third in the armpit, Sky News reported.

The hospital said the wounds were not life-threatening.

The Red Cross reported several other injuries from knocks received from the bulls and steers, or from runners tumbling out of the way.

The previous seven bull runs had produced five gorings: three Spaniards and two Americans.

The six bulls from the Miura breeder, who celebrated the farm's record-extending 53rd showing at the festival, completed the 850-meter run to the bull ring in 2 minutes, 42 seconds. They all will be killed at the ring later Sunday.

The San Fermin fiesta was made famous internationally by Ernest Hemingway in his 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises." Most revelers stay up all night or rise early enough to gape from balconies or barricades as hundreds of runners dressed in the traditional white outfit with a red sash make their mad dash.

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

Animal rights protesters have also become a fixture in Pamplona. On the eve of this year's festival, dozens of semi-naked activists staged a performance simulating speared bulls lying dead on Pamplona's streets to draw attention to what they see as animal cruelty for the sake of entertainment.

Bullfights are protected under the Spanish Constitution as part of the country's cultural heritage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.