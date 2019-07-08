Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

San Francisco man gored in neck during Pamplona bull run, officials say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A San Francisco man was gored in the neck and hospitalized after Friday’s opening of the San Fermin festival in Spain – better known as the running of the bulls, city officials said.

The 46-year-old San Franciscan was gored in the neck in Pamplona's bullring, at the end of the 930-yard course. His injuries required surgery, the regional government reported.

Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 7, 2019. 

Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 7, 2019.  (AP)

The man was one of two Americans gored in the northern city of Pamplona. The other, a 23-year old man from Kentucky, was reportedly gored in the thigh and hospitalized. Neither of their identities was released.

Three other people were injured. City officials said a 40-year-old Spanish man was gored in the thigh and two young Spanish men sustained head injuries.

The running of the bulls draws about 1 million spectators every year. During the nine-day San Fermin fiesta, six bulls are run every morning in the city's narrow streets and then killed in afternoon bullfights.

The run, which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds, came after the festival's official opening — or "Chupinazo" — on Friday, when tens of thousands of party-goers shower each other with wine and champagne in a packed square.

The annual festival also includes music performances, traditional sports and dance displays, a religious procession on Sunday to honor the local patron, a firework competition and endless partying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

