San Francisco man gored in neck during Pamplona bull run, officials say

A San Francisco man was gored in the neck and hospitalized after Friday’s opening of the San Fermin festival in Spain – better known as the running of the bulls, city officials said.

The 46-year-old San Franciscan was gored in the neck in Pamplona's bullring, at the end of the 930-yard course. His injuries required surgery, the regional government reported.

The man was one of two Americans gored in the northern city of Pamplona. The other, a 23-year old man from Kentucky, was reportedly gored in the thigh and hospitalized. Neither of their identities was released.

Three other people were injured. City officials said a 40-year-old Spanish man was gored in the thigh and two young Spanish men sustained head injuries.

The running of the bulls draws about 1 million spectators every year. During the nine-day San Fermin fiesta, six bulls are run every morning in the city's narrow streets and then killed in afternoon bullfights.

The run, which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds, came after the festival's official opening — or "Chupinazo" — on Friday, when tens of thousands of party-goers shower each other with wine and champagne in a packed square.

The annual festival also includes music performances, traditional sports and dance displays, a religious procession on Sunday to honor the local patron, a firework competition and endless partying.

