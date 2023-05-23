Quebec police identify killer in 1975 cold case murder of teen

Canadian police said Tuesday they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history.

Police in Longueuil, Quebec, said that DNA evidence allows them to be 100% certain that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975.

The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.

CANADIAN PROVINCE ANNOUNCES PLAN TO IMPOSE FINE ON THE UNVACCINATED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Longueuil police say the DNA of Romine — who had a long criminal history — matches a sample found at the murder scene. He also matched a witness' physical description of the suspect.

The rape and killing of Prior had gone unsolved since she disappeared on March 29, 1975, after setting out to meet friends at a pizza parlor near her home in Montreal’s Pointe-St-Charles neighborhood.

Her body was found three days later in a wooded area in Longueuil, on Montreal’s South Shore.