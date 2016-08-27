Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

North Korea threatens to fire at US, South Korean troops

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 27, 2014 file photo, North Korean army soldiers watch the south side while a South Korean and United States Army soldiers stand guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. North Korea has threatened on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, to aim fire at the lighting equipment used by American and South Korean troops at a truce village inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

FILE - In this July 27, 2014 file photo, North Korean army soldiers watch the south side while a South Korean and United States Army soldiers stand guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. North Korea has threatened on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, to aim fire at the lighting equipment used by American and South Korean troops at a truce village inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) (The Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea has threatened to aim fire at the lighting equipment used by American and South Korean troops at a truce village inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

In a statement Saturday, the North's Korean People's Army accused U.S. and South Korean soldiers of "deliberate provocations" by aiming their lights at North Korean guard posts at Panmunjom since Friday evening.

The statement came hours after the United Nations Security Council issued a statement strongly condemning four North Korean ballistic missile launches in July and August.

On Tuesday, the American-led U.N. Command in South Korea accused North Korea of planting land mines near the truce village.