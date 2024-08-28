Owner of world’s largest car collection has over 7,000 vehicles in his possession

The world's largest private car collection is owned by Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III.

His impressive collection is stashed with luxurious vehicles with high price tags.

The sultan is the second-longest reigning monarch, following the late Queen Elizabeth II. Born on July 15, 1946, he was second in line for the throne. He graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and in 1967 he became Sultan of Brunei.

The wealthy monarch's car collection is brimming with more than 7,000 vehicles and is worth an estimated $5 billion.

He holds an official Guinness World Record for his Rolls-Royce cars, in particular, with 500 of the luxury cars part of his overall collection. Some sources have said there are now 600 cars in the collection. During the 1990s, the family is believed to have purchased almost half of all the luxury vehicles sold.

One of these is a custom-designed Rolls-Royce presented with an open roof, an umbrella on top and plenty of gold covering its exterior, according to GQ.

Other luxurious car brands part of the sultan's collection are Porsches, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, Jaguars, BMWs, Ferraris, Mclarens, Jaguars and Bentleys.

His total net worth is $30 billion, per the India Times, with most of his money coming from oil reserves and natural gas.

The sultan's car collection is far from the only sign of his wealth, and it isn't the only thing in his ownership that makes him a record holder.

Istana Nurul Iman Palace, where the sultan resides, holds the record for the biggest residential palace in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

The palace is over 2 million square feet in size and drips in 22-carat gold. It features five swimming pools, over 1,700 bedrooms and 257 baths.

The enormous palace is also equipped with a hall ready to hold 5,000 guests, an air-conditioned stable for 200 polo ponies, a mosque and, of course, 110 garages.

The palace was finished in 1984, with construction done by Ayala Corp. and interior design done by Khuan Chew, according to Guinness World Records. The total cost to build the palace was around $1.4 billion.

The multibillionaire is also the owner of his own private zoo, featuring 30 Bengal tigers as well as a variety of birds, such as flamingos and cockatoos, according to Insider.

The sultan has plenty of options for cars to drive on the road and is also the owner of a Boeing 747.