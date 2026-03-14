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Kim Jong Un appears with teenage daughter at live-fire rocket test in North Korea

Kim Ju Ae has appeared at numerous military events since 2022, fueling speculation about succession plans

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Tearful Kim Jong Un mourns North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine Video

Tearful Kim Jong Un mourns North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine

In a state media-run special, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is seen weeping over a casket draped with the insular nation's flag. (Credit: Reuters)

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems alongside his teenage daughter Saturday, as the regime escalates weapons demonstrations amid joint U.S.–South Korea military exercises, state media reported.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim oversaw a strike drill involving twelve 600mm ultra-precision multiple rocket launchers along North Korea’s east coast, according to The Associated Press.

South Korea’s military said it detected about 10 ballistic missiles launched from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

KIM JONG UN APPEARS WITH DAUGHTER AT MAUSOLEUM, FUELING SUCCESSION SPECULATION

Kim Jong Un and daughter missile test

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter attend a live-fire test of multiple rocket launch systems, at an undisclosed place in North Korea on Saturday, March 14, 2026.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

South Korea’s National Security Council condemned the launches as a provocation and said they violated United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit North Korea from conducting ballistic missile tests, The Associated Press reported.

Kim said the drill was meant to demonstrate the destructive capability of the country’s tactical nuclear forces, according to state media.

"If this weapon is used, the opponent’s military infrastructure within its striking range can never survive," Kim said.

KIM JONG UN CALLS SOUTH KOREA ‘MOST HOSTILE ENEMY,’ SAYS NORTH COULD ‘COMPLETELY DESTROY’ IT

Kim Jong Un and teenage daughter

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter watching cruise missiles launches from the naval destroyer, the Choe Hyon, via video Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in North Korea.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Photos released by state media showed Kim Jong Un and his daughter — believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, about 13 or 14 years old — walking near launch trucks, The Associated Press reported.

Kim Ju Ae has appeared alongside her father at numerous military events, missile tests and parades since late 2022, fueling speculation that Kim Jong Un may be positioning her as a future successor.

NORTH KOREA’S KIM JONG UN RE-ELECTED AS RULING PARTY LEADER

Kim Jong Un's daughter, center, tries out a new pistol at a factory producing pistols

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un's daughter tries out a pistol at a factory producing pistols and other arms at an undisclosed place in North Korea on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The live-fire test followed after the U.S. and South Korea began their annual military drills earlier this week, which North Korea routinely condemns as rehearsals for an invasion. 

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Last month, Kim Jong Un reportedly gave his teenage daughter a leadership role in the regime’s powerful "Missile Administration," the body that oversees Pyongyang’s nuclear forces.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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