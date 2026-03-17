Iran regime hides in bunkers as civilians left exposed without adequate bomb shelters or sirens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: While officials of the U.S.-designated terrorist movement Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) cower in underground bunkers amid joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes, ordinary Iranians are lambasting the clerical regime for failing to build enough bomb shelters and provide early warning siren systems.

Iranians sent text messages to Fox News Digital about their efforts to secure knowledge about the progress of the joint U.S.-Israel aerial warfare campaign against Islamic Republic military sites and share the theocratic state’s contempt for the civilian population.

"In a country that has spent 47 years boasting about its military strength to the world, there are no warning sirens, let alone shelters. They themselves hear the sound of airplanes and drones realize the [enemy airplanes] have come into the sky. They do not even have radar," wrote Noori from the capital city, Tehran.

HEGSETH ANNOUNCES PENTAGON PROBE INTO DEADLY STRIKE ON IRANIAN SCHOOL

To compensate for the lack of bomb shelters and safe rooms in residential housing, Noori said that Iranian authorities designated 82 metro stations and 300 parking garages in Tehran as shelters for the people.

"This is what they call shelter. Bear in mind that first, there are no bathrooms in the Metro stations, and also, during the 12-day war, when people tried to go there, they were locked."

Noori said "The families who live in the residential compounds of the IRGC and the army are now living in the metro stations out of fear."

Noori and the other Iranians who communicated with Fox News Digital are using their first names because of the risk of retaliation from the regime’s brutal security forces.

Faraz, who is from Tehran, said, "We are now in a situation where we have no shelters, and we fear for our lives. If we were at war with someone who would attack residential buildings, so many of the regular citizens would have died. We do not even have warning sirens."

Lisa Daftari, an Iran expert, told Fox News Digital, "What we're seeing on the ground in Tehran is a city operating without any formal civil defense infrastructure. Families with children or elderly relatives have largely evacuated to the countryside or the Caspian coast. Those who remain are sheltering in place — moving away from windows when they hear explosions, retreating to underground parking structures in apartment buildings."

Daftari, the editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk, added, "There are no bomb shelters. There are no warning sirens. The Iranian people have been given no formal system to protect themselves. What you are seeing on your screens — crowds in the streets — are not spontaneous shows of support. Those are Basij militia on megaphones, ordering people out of their homes, so the regime can manufacture images of a loyal population."

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s placement of military installations in highly packed civilian areas is endangering the country’s population, according to legal experts.

WHY GULF STATES AREN’T JOINING THE WAR AGAINST IRAN — DESPITE ATTACKS ON THEIR SOIL

The Pentagon is currently investigating a military air strike that reportedly hit an Iranian school for girls in the town of Minab on February 28 — the start of the U.S. Operation Epic Fury against Iran’s regime. The air strike reportedly killed 175 people, most of whom were children, at the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, according to Iran’s regime. The school was located on the same street as buildings used by the IRGC.

Avi Bell, a professor at the University of San Diego Law School and Bar Ilan University’s Faculty of Law, told Fox News Digital "It's highly unlikely that heavily populated civilian areas are used as drone attack sites or missile launch sites for any reason other than human shielding. On military grounds, it would make far more sense for the launch sites not to be near civilian areas."

TRANSACTIONAL PARTNERS: HOW 200-YEAR DISTRUST SHAPES RUSSIA’S RESPONSE TO THE IRAN CONFLICT

Noori was critical of the regime: "They boast to the whole world, but they shut down water, electricity, air and the internet for their own people. Whatever money they received from Biden and Obama and from selling oil, they spent on missiles, drones, Hamas, Hezbollah and building weapons."

Manouchehr, who is also from Tehran, wrote: "I am messaging you under very difficult conditions, with an extremely weak internet. I had to pay a very high price for a VPN just to send you this message. The security situation is not good at all. These clerics have spent our money for years on missiles and drones, and on funding Hamas and Hezbollah. They have not even built a single shelter for us, yet for 47 years, they have been threatening the world."

The VPN allows a few Iranians to circumvent Iran’s near total communications shutdown. According to Netblocks on Monday, "The internet blackout in Iran is entering its 17th day after 384 hours. Over the last day, a decline has been tracked in reserved telecoms network infrastructure, further reducing VPN availability and sending some whitelisted users and NIN services offline."

Manouchehr added, "We are grateful to President Trump for not bombing residential areas. I ask you to please tell them [the U.S. Government] not to declare a ceasefire. Otherwise, these hyenas will not leave any of the Iranian people alive, and they will take revenge for Israel’s and America’s attacks by targeting the Iranian people."

Iranians have noted that after the eight-year war between Iraq and Iran (1980–1988) when Iraqi missiles were launched into the civilian sector in Iran, the Ayatollahs could have built a bomb shelter system.

Lawdan Bazargan, an Iranian-American activist and human rights expert on the situation in Iran, told Fox News Digital, "The Islamic regime of Iran shows no value for human life and treats the Iranian people not as citizens, but as a conquered population and slaves. It has spent decades building tunnels for missiles and drones, yet it has left 90 million people without sirens, shelters, or any system to warn civilians of danger. At the same time, the internet is largely shut down, and phone lines are restricted, leaving people unable to receive news or even contact their families."

US WARNS IRAQ MUST ACT AGAINST IRAN-BACKED MILITIA ATTACKS ON AMERICAN ASSETS

She continued, "What makes this even more shocking is that during the Iran–Iraq war in the 1980s, when I lived in Iran, there were at least warning sirens. People had a few minutes to move away from windows or find some protection. Today, even that basic level of safety no longer exists."

Iran’s regime imprisoned Bazargan in its infamous Evin prison in Tehran for her political dissident activities during the 1980s.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on March 8 that it issued a "safety warning to civilians in Iran… as Iran’s terrorist regime blatantly disregards the safety of innocent people."

According to the CENTCOM statement, "The Iranian regime is using heavily populated civilian areas to conduct military operations, including launching one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles. This dangerous decision risks the lives of all civilians in Iran since locations used for military purposes lose protected status and could become legitimate military targets under international law. Iranian forces are using crowded areas surrounded by civilians in cities such as Dezful, Esfahan and Shiraz to launch attack drones and ballistic missiles."

Hossein, who lives in Tehran, said, "Landline phones are also under very strict security control. There are absolutely no warning systems or alerts, and if any danger occurs, people have nowhere to take shelter because, overall, the lives of the Iranian people have no value for this government."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ahmadreza Radan, commander of Iran’s police, said over 80 people had been arrested for spreading "disturbing content" online and officers are "ready to pull the trigger" if protests occur.

A spokesman for Iran’s U.N. mission refused to provide a comment for this article.