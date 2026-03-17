EU pushes for end of Iran war in a manner where 'everybody saves face'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The European Union's foreign policy chief said Tuesday that the bloc is consulting with Gulf countries to potentially "bring forward proposals for Iran, Israel and the U.S." to get out of their war in a situation where "everybody saves face."

Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, made the remark to Reuters, adding that "it would be in the interest of everybody if this war stops."

"We have been consulting with regional countries like ‌the Gulf ⁠countries, Jordan, Egypt, [about] whether we could also bring forward proposals for Iran, Israel and the U.S. to get out of this situation so that everybody saves face," Kallas was quoted as saying.

"The problem with wars is that it's easier to start than to stop them, and it always gets out of hand," she also reportedly said, noting that the EU is willing to assist "diplomatically to bring the parties together to really stop this war."

TRUMP SEEKS WARSHIPS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES TO HELP SECURE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Kallas also pushed back after President Donald Trump said over the weekend that, "Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe."

"Nobody is ready to put their people in harm's way ‌in ⁠the Strait of Hormuz," Kallas told Reuters on Tuesday. "We have to find diplomatic ways to keep this open ⁠so that we don't have a food crisis, fertilizers crisis, energy ⁠crisis as well."

TOP COUNTERTERRORISM OFFICIAL RESIGNS IN PROTEST OF US WAR AGAINST IRAN

Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that, "We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump wrote. "In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"