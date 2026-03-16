Cuba's entire electrical grid collapses, leaving whole island without power

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Cuba plunged into an unprecedented blackout after its entire electrical grid suddenly suffered a total collapse on Monday, briefly leaving roughly 10 million residents in total darkness.

"At 1:54 p.m. local time, there was a disconnection of the national electrical grid resulting in a complete power outage across Cuba which includes the Havana metropolitan area," the U.S. Embassy in Cuba said.

The nationwide outage comes just two days after a large crowd of protesters, fed up with the island's energy crisis, were caught on camera attacking a local Communist Party headquarters in Cuba, ransacking the building and attempting to set it on fire.

Efforts to restore electricity are currently underway across the island, with reports indicating that power is slowly returning to some areas.

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"The causes are being investigated and protocols for restoration are beginning to be activated," the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Cuba said Monday afternoon, referring to the island’s disrupted National Electrical System of Cuba.

Cuba’s electrical grid has grown increasingly unstable over the years due to aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and economic restrictions that have limited the country’s access to energy resources – including Washington’s long‑standing oil embargo and recent U.S. actions that disrupted Venezuelan fuel shipments, a key source of the nation's energy.

Power outages have become a frequent occurrence across the country, disrupting water supply, refrigeration and communications.

"Officials in the US gov must be feeling very happy by the harm caused to every Cuban family," Cuban Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos F. de Cossio said in response to Monday’s blackout.

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Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Friday that no fuel has entered the country for the past three months. Since then, electricity generation has relied heavily on a "considerable contribution from renewable energy sources."

The total collapse of the power grid came just as officials announced updates to their solar panel project in Villa Clara, describing it as a "national security necessity" amid ongoing restrictions on fossil fuel imports under the Trump administration.

"Amid a context of severe energy constraints and a recurring economic lockdown, #Cuba takes another firm step towards electric sovereignty," the Villa Clara Electric Company said Monday morning.

"This connection comes at a critical time: Washington maintains severe restrictions on our country's access to fossil fuels, funding and technology. Betting on renewables isn’t just environmental — it’s a national security necessity."

As the island continues to face rolling power outages, residents have been urged to brace for significant disruption and unplug all nonessential equipment, "leaving only essential devices powered on until service stability is restored," the Villa Clara Electric Company said.

Last Saturday, in a rare display of public dissent driven by frustration over widespread blackouts, anti-government protesters in Cuba reportedly targeted a Communist Party office by hurling rocks, shouting "liberty" and igniting large fires at the scene.

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The rally, caught on video, began peacefully in the city of Morón late Friday but escalated into violence within hours, Reuters reported, citing local sources.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.