Protesters torch Communist Party HQ in Cuba as video appears to capture gunfire

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Protesters attacked a Communist Party headquarters in Cuba overnight, ransacking the building and attempting to set it on fire, while video from the scene appeared to capture gunfire and a man on the ground outside, according to footage obtained by Fox News Digital.

Cuban state media later denied that anyone had been struck by police gunfire and announced five arrests.

Dramatic footage shows a large crowd gathered outside the building in the city of Morón as a fire burns in the street and protesters throw burning objects at the structure.

Protesters can be heard chanting "Libertad, libertad!" — Spanish for "Freedom, freedom!" — moments before gunfire rings out in the video.

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A young man appears to collapse as others nearby scream in Spanish: "They shot him! They’re shooting! They said they wouldn’t shoot, but they shot him."

The video then shows people carrying the injured man away from the scene.

In another video obtained by Fox News Digital, large crowds can be seen marching through Morón’s unlit streets before unrest spread to the Communist Party headquarters.

Morón is located on Cuba's northern coast about 250 miles east of the capital Havana near the tourist resort of Cayo Coco.

"The image circulating shows the scene of the protest, but it's important for the public to know the truth: no one was injured by gunfire," state media outlet Vanguardia de Cuba said on X.

"Media manipulation seeks to sow fear and confusion among our people. Let's not fall for provocations," it added.

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State media said police had detained five people and that a "drunken" participant fell and was being treated for injuries in hospital.

Over the past week, several small groups of residents across Havana have banged pots in protest against extended blackouts.

Cuba has faced rolling blackouts, food shortages and renewed protests tied to the island’s worsening energy and economic crisis.

A recent nationwide blackout was triggered by a failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, the island’s largest power station, cutting electricity across much of the country, according to Reuters.

The crisis has been compounded by fuel shortages after the Trump administration moved to curtail oil shipments to the island, particularly from Venezuela — one of Cuba’s main suppliers.

Cuban officials say U.S. sanctions have worsened the country’s economic difficulties, while repeated power plant failures and an aging electrical grid have left millions facing prolonged blackouts that have fueled growing public frustration and protests.

"What initially began peacefully, and after an exchange with local authorities, turned into acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Municipal Party Committee," the state-run Invasor newspaper reported, according to Reuters.

"A smaller group of people stoned the entrance of the building and started a fire in the street with furniture from the reception area," it added.

Vandals also targeted several other state-run establishments in the area, including a pharmacy and a government market, the report said.

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On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that he was holding talks with the U.S. government, marking the first time the Caribbean country has confirmed widespread speculation about discussions with the Trump administration.

Díaz-Canel said that no petroleum shipments have arrived in Cuba in the past three months and blamed a U.S. energy blockade for that. He said that the island is running on a mixture of natural gas, solar power and thermoelectric plants.

Fox News’ Efrat Lachter, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.