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American flag raised, flies over US Embassy building in Venezuela for first time in 7 years

Move comes months after Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces in January

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela for first time in 7 years Video

American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela for first time in 7 years

The American flag was raised at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas Saturday for the first time since 2019. (Credit: @usembassyve / X)

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The American flag flew again over the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela Saturday for the first time in the South American country in seven years.

The embassy compound in Caracas is still undergoing renovations, and officials have not announced when the building will fully reopen, The Associated Press reported.

The flag’s return comes months after former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces in January. 

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AMERICAN flag over US embassy in Venezuela

An American flag flies again at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, seven years after it was lowered when Washington and Caracas cut diplomatic relations in 2019.  (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The U.S. Embassy highlighted the moment in a social media post, calling it the start of a new chapter in relations between Washington and Caracas.

"A new era for U.S.-Venezuela relations has begun," the U.S. Embassy wrote on X.

Some residents expressed hope that the flag signals improved ties with the international community.

Caracas resident Alessandro Di Benedetto said the atmosphere among onlookers was optimistic, according to The Associated Press.

us-embassy-in-venezuela-sign

The entrance sign of the U.S. Embassy is seen in Caracas, Venezuela. (Associated Press)

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"I found several people here surprised and happy because today they raised the U.S. flag at the embassy," he said. "This is positive; this is another step."

The embassy had been closed since March 12, 2019, when the U.S. and Venezuela cut diplomatic relations, according to the website for the U.S. Department of State.

Maduro was captured during a U.S. military operation in Caracas Jan. 3 and flown to New York, where he is being held in a federal jail.

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Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Nicolás Maduro is in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a federal courthouse in Manhattan Jan. 5, 2026, in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

He faces multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess those weapons.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, is also facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

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Both pleaded not guilty during a federal court appearance in New York Jan. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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