Set sail on world’s largest cruise ship, which can accommodate over 7,000 guests per voyage

Have you ever wondered what it's like to set sail on the world's largest cruise ship? In order to cross that item off your bucket list, you'll need to book a trip on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which currently holds the record for the largest cruise ship in the world.

Icon of the Seas was built at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Turku, Finland, according to Royal Caribbean's Press Center Fact Sheet, and set sail on its first voyage on Jan. 27, 2024.

The ship has 20 decks, 18 of which are accessible to guests, with 2,350 crew members, 2,805 staterooms and the capability to hold 5,610 guests at double occupancy on each trip, according to the fact sheet. At maximum capacity, the cruise ship can hold 7,600 passengers, per the Economic Times.

The Royal Caribbean ship weighs 248,663 gross tons and is 1,196 feet long, per the fact sheet.

Icon of the Seas departs out of Miami and offers both Western and Eastern Caribbean seven-night vacations for guests.

There is one Western Caribbean option for guests who wish to travel on Icon of the Seas. The itinerary for this vacation is a departure from Miami, a day at sea, followed by the first stop in Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico, immediately followed by Roatan, Honduras, and Cozumel, Mexico. The sixth day of the vacation is spent at sea, and then the ship stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, Royal Caribbean's private island.

There are five different Eastern Caribbean options guests can choose to set sail on, varying slightly in the stops made.

Stops of the Eastern Caribbean Icon of the Seas cruise include Labadee, Haiti, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Not all the Eastern Caribbean cruises stop at all these destinations. Some vacations are filled with more destinations, while others are filled with more days spent at sea.

For those full days at sea and hours spent on the ship after exploring a stop, there is so much for guests to do.

Guests certainly won't be hungry while traveling, with 13 dining options included in the price of your vacation.

Complimentary dining options include Royal Caribbean favorites like Windjammer for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Sprinkles for a soft-serve ice cream cone whenever you desire and Sorrento's for a late night slice of pizza.

There are also new complementary dining options on Icon of the Seas, such as Aquadome Market, The Pearl, Basecamp, Surfside Bites and The Grove.

If you want specialty dining while on board, there are, again, Royal Caribbean stables like Izumi and Chops Grille, as well as new places to dine, like Celebration Table and Pier 7.

For days spent lounging in the sun, guests can relax at one of Icon of the Sea's seven pools, including Royal Bay, which is the largest at sea, containing over 40,000 gallons of water, according to Royal Caribbean's website.

Icon of the Sea's also broke a record for the largest swim-up bar at sea, with Swim & Tonic, according to Royal Caribbean's website, which is the only swim-up bar on any Royal Caribbean ship.

The Hideaway Pool is an adult-only area, which features the first ever infinity pool at sea, according to Royal Caribbean.

Cloud 17 is another adult-only area, featuring a more secluded pool overlooking the ocean on the top deck of the ship.

The Cove Pool is another option guests can spend time in, with plenty of loungers and daybeds to ensure a relaxing experience.

For the kids, there's an aqua park, as well as record-breaking watersides that can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Among the six watersides on Icon of the Seas are Frightening Bolt, the tallest at sea, according to Royal Caribbean's website, as well as Pressure Drop, which is the first free fall waterside on a cruise ship.

Throughout the day, there is often live music and other entertainment at the pools for guests to enjoy.

After a day in the sun, there is plenty to do going late into the night with over 15 bars and lounges for guests to visit while onboard Icon of the Seas, like Boleros, Schooner Bar and Spotlight Karaoke. New bars and lounges on Icon of the Seas include Bubbles, Dueling Pianos and The Lemon Post.

Additionally, there are several different shows, including Broadway-style productions, ice shows in the Absolute Zero rink, as well as water shows in the Aquadome (Icon of the Seas' version of Royal Caribbean's popular AquaTheater), that guests can see during their vacation.

As for accommodations, there are many options to choose from, including interior state rooms, ocean view rooms, balcony rooms and large family suites, such as the two-bedroom, three-level Ultimate Family Townhome fit for eight cruisers.