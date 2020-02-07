Karen Pierce named Britain's first-ever female ambassador to US

The United Kingdom has named its first-ever female ambassador to the U.S.

Karen Pierce is taking over the position after her predecessor resigned last year following the leak of documents that quoted him calling the Trump administration "diplomatically clumsy and inept."

"I’m delighted she’ll be representing us in Washington," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “Karen Pierce is an outstanding and accomplished diplomat and I can think of no better person to drive forward our hugely important relationship with the United States at this time.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also lauded Pierce as an “outstanding” and “formidable” diplomat.

“It is a time of huge opportunity for the friendship between the U.K. and U.S. and I am delighted that Karen Pierce will take forward this exciting new chapter in our relationship,” Raab said Friday.

Pierce, who currently is the UK's permanent representative to the United Nations, has held posts around the world, including in Japan and Switzerland, the BBC reports. She once was the British ambassador in Afghanistan.

"I am honored to have been asked to represent the U.K. in the U.S.,” Pierce said Friday after her new position was announced. “I think it is the U.K.'s single most important relationship. There is a deep bond between Britain and the U.S., built on many pillars.”

Former ambassador Kim Darroch resigned in July. President Donald Trump expressed fury when Darroch's forthright, unfiltered views on the U.S. administration appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Trump was outraged and responded by firing off a series of less than flattering tweets.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump wrote in one tweet.

