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One dead after cable car detaches, plummets at Swiss ski resort

A 61-year-old woman died when the gondola detached at the Engelberg ski resort

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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1 dead after gondola crashes down mountain at Swiss ski resort Video

1 dead after gondola crashes down mountain at Swiss ski resort

The 61-year-old woman who died was alone in the cable car, authorities said. (@jennyholms/Jenny Holm via Storyful)

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One person died Wednesday when a cable car cabin at a Swiss ski resort fell and crashed on a snowy mountainside. 

The fatal incident happened at the ski resort of Engelberg in central Switzerland around 11 a.m. local time, authorities said. 

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A fatal gondola accident at a Swiss ski resort

A gondola accident killed one in the Engelberg ski area in Switzerland on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Kanton Nidwalden)

"A cabin of the ‘Titlis Xpress’ gondola lift between Trübsee and Stand detached from the cable and plunged down the snow-covered slope in rugged terrain," a press release states. "A person who was in the cabin at the time of the accident sustained fatal injuries."

The person was identified as a 61-year-old woman. Her exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

Investigators from several agencies were looking into how the accident happened. 

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Overview of a gondola that crashed

A gondola accident killed one in the Engelberg ski area in Switzerland on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Kanton Nidwalden)

"It's also important for us that the incident is investigated down to the second. We will provide all the data without gaps," said Norbert Patt, CEO of Titlis cable cars, during a news conference, the Blick newspaper reported. "It's an extraordinary event. Gondolas shouldn't crash," he added.

Patt said there was a breeze at the time the gondola fell, but could not say how strong the winds were. 

Several schoolchildren attending a ski camp witnessed the accident. 

A gondola that crashed at a Swiss ski resort

A gondola accident killed one in the Engelberg ski area in Switzerland on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Kanton Nidwalden)

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"I was really shocked. We were then afraid to go back down in the gondola," a 14-year-old girl told the news outlet. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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