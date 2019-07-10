UK ambassador to US who criticized Trump resigns, British Foreign Office says

The British ambassador to the U.S. who criticized President Trump, has resigned, the U.K. Foreign Office said Wednesday.

Ambassador Kim Darroch — in diplomatic documents leaked in recent days — slammed the Trump administration as "diplomatically clumsy and inept," and said he doubted it would become "substantially more normal."

In a letter on Wednesday, Darroch said "the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."

“Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador," he wrote, noting the situation "has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries."

Darroch said he is "grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days."

Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday it was a "matter of regret" that Darroch resigned.

Downing Street on Tuesday said Darroch “continues to have the prime minister's full support,” adding that “We have made clear to the U.S. how unfortunate this leak is” and that “the selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.”

