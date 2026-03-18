Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez replaces sanctioned loyalist defense minister with military intel head

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Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday replaced a longtime loyalist military official, as she continues to make changes to her cabinet amid relations with the Trump administration.

General Gustavo Gonzalez ‌Lopez, 65, will replace General Vladimir Padrino as defense minister, who held the position for more than a decade, Reuters reported.

In a Telegram post, Rodriguez thanked Padrino for ​his service and said he would be given new responsibilities.

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Lopez was appointed by Rodriguez in January as the head of the presidential guard and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM).

Lopez, who is among several officials sanctioned by the United States and European Union for human rights violations and corruption, was appointed in January the new head of the ⁠presidential guard and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence.

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He previously worked with Rodriguez as head of strategic affairs at PDVSA, the state-owned oil company, which ​she previously oversaw as energy minister.

Padrino had also been sanctioned by the U.S. ​over alleged drug trafficking and his support for ousted President Nicolas Maduro.

Despite the U.S. intervention, Venezuela's repressive apparatus remains intact, the United Nations said last week. The government has repeatedly denied allegations of human rights and political oppression.

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The United States recently restored diplomatic relations with the South American nation following years of heightened tensions between the two states.