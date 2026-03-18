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Israel

Fiery aftermath of Iran missile strike near Tel Aviv caught on video after 2 killed

Attack is part of widening regional conflict following Israeli strikes on senior Iranian officials

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
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Fiery aftermath of missile attack on Israel captured on video Video

Fiery aftermath of missile attack on Israel captured on video

Dramatic video shows flames and destruction following a missile strike in Israel Wednesday, as tensions escalate in a widening conflict with Iran. (Magen David Adom)

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Video footage captured the fiery aftermath of a ballistic missile strike that hit Ramat Gan, a neighborhood east of Tel Aviv, overnight Tuesday, killing at least two people, according to Israeli officials.

The footage shows a car engulfed in flames, with wreckage scattered across the street as emergency responders assess the scene and ambulance sirens sound in the background.

The missile was launched by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which said it targeted central Israel to avenge the killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and one of the country’s most powerful figures.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it launched Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr multiple-warhead missiles, which it claims have an increased chance of evading missile defense systems and can overwhelm radar tracking. 

ISRAEL HITS BACK AFTER COORDINATED IRAN-HEZBOLLAH MISSILE, DRONE STRIKES, URGES BEIRUT TO REIN IN TERRORISTS

emergency workers in israel

Emergency workers respond to a ballistic missile attack in which a couple in their 70s were killed, according to published reports, on March 18, 2026 in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, Israel.  (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Israel said the two victims killed in the overnight strike were a couple in their 70s.

The attack is part of a rapidly escalating tit-for-tat conflict that began Feb. 28 following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which have since killed multiple senior Iranian officials. Those include Larijani and Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij militia, who was killed Tuesday.

fiery aftermath of iranian ballistic missile attack

A first responder on scene after a deadly Iranian ballistic missile attack lands near Tel Aviv.  (Magen David Adom)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz also said Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was killed in an overnight strike, though Iran has not confirmed his death.

fiery aftermath in the Israeli neighborhood of RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL

Iran launched a retaliatory missile against Israel overnight Tuesday. (Magen David Adom)

Iran has responded with a widening campaign of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, U.S.-linked positions and energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf, including strikes reported in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.

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The broader conflict has raised fears of a regional war and potential disruptions to global energy supplies, as Iran has also threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical transit route for the world’s oil. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

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