Scottish teenage sisters rescue man, toddler in danger of drowning by using inflatable pool float

Two teenage sisters are being hailed as heroes after they quickly jumped into action Monday while at a beach in Scotland and helped rescue a man and toddler who were in danger of drowning, according to officials.

RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat said on Facebook the incident happened near Fraserburgh when Isla Noble, 15 and her sister Eilidh, 14, were at the beach when they heard shouting.

The sisters first saw a man they thought was playing with his child on his shoulders, but then realized the pair were in "serious trouble"

The two then took off, swimming out into the sea with an inflatable pool mat to get the two on. Once the pair were partially on the mat, the sisters started swimming back to shore.

Another person, identified as Keith Gray, then got into the water to help the sisters drag the float and eventually push it onto the shore.

"Keith had been enjoying a picnic at the local beauty spot with his family when he saw what was going on and ran down and into the water to help," rescue officials said.

By the time the group arrived back onshore, the man had fallen unconscious as the girls called for emergency services. A nurse who happened to be on the beach at the time heard cries for help and placed in the man in the "recovery position," eventually getting him to cough up some seawater.

Rescuers said emergency services arrived quickly. After several minutes, the man regained consciousness enough to thank his rescuers before being airlifted to hospital. The toddler was fine after the rescue, officials said.

"Isla and Eilidh and Keith did brilliant," officials said. "The girls, for being so young and springing into action and having the presence of mind to phone the coastguard and calmly give them the details of the incident, enabled the emergency services including ourselves to respond and arrive so quickly."

The incident demonstrated the "dangers of swimming in our seas," according to officials, who added that everyone should remember to be very careful when having fun at the coast.