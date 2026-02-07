Iran vows to 'target US bases' if American forces launch an attack: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Saturday that Tehran will "target U.S. bases" in the region if American forces launch an attack, a report said.

The remark came after Araghchi said Friday that indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman were "a good start" and that there was a "consensus" that the negotiations would continue.

"It would not be possible to attack American soil, but we will target their bases in the region" if Iran is attacked by U.S. forces, Araghchi told Al Jazeera on Saturday, according to Reuters.

"We will not attack neighboring countries; rather, we will target U.S. bases stationed in them. There is a big difference between the two," he reportedly added.

The U.S. last June attacked nuclear facilities in Iran, in what has come to be known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

In response, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Al-Udeid, the American airbase in Qatar, which President Donald Trump characterized at the time as a "very weak response."

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," the president wrote on Truth Social.

Regarding Friday’s nuclear talks, Araghchi said, "It was a good start, but its continuation depends on consultations in our respective capitals and deciding on how to proceed."

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi met with both Iranian and American officials on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Oman said on X. The ministry said that al-Busaidi held separate meetings with Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"The consultations focused on preparing the appropriate conditions for resuming diplomatic and technical negotiations, while emphasizing their importance, in light of the parties' determination to ensure their success in achieving sustainable security and stability," the Foreign Ministry of Oman said.