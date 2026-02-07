Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iran vows to 'target US bases' if American forces launch an attack: report

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi's threat comes after he called indirect nuclear talks with Washington 'a good start'

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond , Rachel Wolf Fox News
Christian Whiton analyzes US-Iran nuclear talks, Benghazi terror suspect Video

Christian Whiton analyzes US-Iran nuclear talks, Benghazi terror suspect

Former Trump State Department senior advisor Christian Whiton discusses ongoing U.S. and Iran nuclear negotiations, the Trump administration's sanctions and pressure on the Iranian regime.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Saturday that Tehran will "target U.S. bases" in the region if American forces launch an attack, a report said. 

The remark came after Araghchi said Friday that indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. in Oman were "a good start" and that there was a "consensus" that the negotiations would continue. 

"It would not be possible to attack American soil, but we will target their bases in the region" if Iran is attacked by U.S. forces, Araghchi told Al Jazeera on Saturday, according to Reuters. 

"We will not attack neighboring countries; rather, we will target U.S. bases stationed in them. There is a big difference between the two," he reportedly added.

IRANIAN OFFICIAL SAYS NUCLEAR TALKS WILL CONTINUE AFTER US, TEHRAN NEGOTIATIONS HAD ‘A GOOD START’ IN OMAN

Plane on flight deck of USS Abraham Lincoln

This handout photograph from the U.S. Navy shows Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Michael Cordova directing an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on Jan. 23, 2026. The aircraft carrier is currently in the Middle East, and it shot down an Iranian drone earlier this week. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/U.S. Navy via AP)

The U.S. last June attacked nuclear facilities in Iran, in what has come to be known as Operation Midnight Hammer. 

In response, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Al-Udeid, the American airbase in Qatar, which President Donald Trump characterized at the time as a "very weak response." 

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," the president wrote on Truth Social. 

SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL ACTIVITY AT IRAN NUCLEAR SITES BOMBED BY US, ISRAEL

President Donald Trump raises his fist while visiting U.S. troops in Qatar

President Donald Trump gestures while delivering remarks to U.S. troops during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, on May 15, 2025.  (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Regarding Friday’s nuclear talks, Araghchi said, "It was a good start, but its continuation depends on consultations in our respective capitals and deciding on how to proceed." 

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi met with both Iranian and American officials on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Oman said on X. The ministry said that al-Busaidi held separate meetings with Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi speaks in the northern city of Rasht, Iran, on Nov. 18, 2025. (Shadati/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"The consultations focused on preparing the appropriate conditions for resuming diplomatic and technical negotiations, while emphasizing their importance, in light of the parties' determination to ensure their success in achieving sustainable security and stability," the Foreign Ministry of Oman said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

