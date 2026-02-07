Kick Iran out of Olympics, World Cup for execution of over 30 athletes, activists demand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A longtime critic of the Iranian regime and the former head of the rogue nation’s national wrestling team are urging sports organizations to ban Iran from competitions just weeks after Tehran executed thousands of anti-government demonstrators.

The sport of wrestling — a national pastime in Iran — has been hit hard by the Iranian regime’s slaughter of protesters seeking to end 47-years of Islamist totalitarian rule in the country. According to a Friday report from the London-based independent news organization Iran International, the clerical regime killed Parsa Lorestani , a 15-year-old protester and wrestler from the city of Zagheh in western Iran. A government sniper killed Lorestani in the city of Khorramabad during a protest on Jan. 8. The outlet showed video of the young boy wrestling.

"Another wrestler murdered. Erfan Kari was 20. A champion," Iranian-American Sardar Parshei, former head coach of Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling, wrote on his X account Friday."He could have been an Olympian. Instead, the Islamic regime shot him for protesting. Other wrestlers are still in prison. Be their voice. Save them."

Prominent dissident Masih Alinejad announced to her 786.800 followers in X post on Friday that, "The Islamic Republic has slaughtered over 40,000 protesters, thousands of them athletes, children, teenagers, young people, women, men, and from various sports disciplines. At the same time, the regime shamelessly exploits international sporting events to legitimize itself and whitewash its crimes. With the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the United States, we demand that FIFA take a firm and principled stand."

Alinejad noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is recognized by the U.S. and European Union as a terrorist organization, controls all aspects of Iranian society, including sports.

"FIFA, the International Olympic Committee and all global sports organizations must refuse to legitimize a system that massacres its own people and athletes for demanding freedom and human dignity," Alinejad said. "Boycott the Islamic Republic from all international sporting competitions."

Afsoon Roshanzamir Johnston, the first American female wrestler to win a medal in world championship competition in 1989, told Fox News Digital the slaughter of protesters in her homeland makes her sick.

"It is with a very sad and heavy heart that I speak for the Iranian people and the dire situation currently unfolding in my homeland.," she said. "Having been a young girl in Iran during the 1979 Revolution, I vividly remember the feeling of the clocks being turned back 100 years as women’s freedoms and fundamental human rights were stripped away overnight."

Roshanzamir Johnston said females women are denied the basic right to participate in athletics, and young male wrestlers are being tortured and executed.

"We can no longer turn a blind eye to this brutality," she said. "It is time for a call to action: we must find a way to place undeniable pressure on the regime to end these mass killings without stripping our athletes of their hard-earned opportunities. The world must stand with the people of Iran before more of our bravest souls are lost."

Parshei, who was a world champion Greco-Roman wrestler, told Fox News Digital that he is also campaigning for the IOC and the United World Wrestling organization to block Iran from competitions.

When asked if the IOC would ban Iran and whether the Olympic body agrees with the U.S. demand that Iran not execute 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, who faces an imminent death penalty, the IOC media team directed Fox News Digital to a January 29 statement on the matter.

"We will continue to work with our Olympic stakeholders to help where we can, often through quiet sport diplomacy. The IOC remains in touch with the Olympic community from Iran."

Dan Russell, executive director of the U.S.-based Wrestling for Peace organization, said sports and diplomacy can be complicated, but in the current situation, athletes must stand together.

"Neutrality cannot mean indifference when lives are at stake," Russell said. "Sport must take a stand for peace, respect, and human dignity."

"Every option must be considered to demand an immediate halt to executions, the release of imprisoned wrestlers such as Saleh Mohammadi and Alireza Nejati, and basic protections for athletes who speak with conscience," Russell added. "Athletes who represent the best of who we are as the wrestling family. "

A spokesman for Iran’s UN mission told Fox News Digital that "The mission declined to comment."

But not all critics of Tehran's brutal regime support banning Iran from sports competitions.

"I am not in favour of banning Iran’s wrestling team," said Potkin Azarmehr, a British-Iranian expert on the Islamic Republic. "If Iran’s wrestling team competes, it's an opportunity for more defections and protests against the regime by the spectators which will be televised and reach millions of viewers inside Iran, too."

"The ban would just be a blanket victimization of other wrestlers who have trained long hours for this," he added. "Having said that, the IOC and UWW should make some statement and make sure spectators are allowed to display pictures of the fallen wrestlers."