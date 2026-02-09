As Epstein-linked appointment sparks backlash, UK PM Starmer faces party revolt amid resignation calls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing one of the most serious crises of his premiership after a cascade of resignations, renewed scrutiny over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington and mounting unrest inside the ruling Labour Party ahead of a critical meeting of Members of Parliament Monday evening.

On Monday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the most senior party figure to call for Keir Starmer’s resignation, saying "the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change," according to the Associated Press. His intervention piles fresh pressure on the prime minister.

At the center of the crisis are newly publicized materials detailing Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, revelations that have reshaped the political stakes and triggered questions about vetting at the highest levels of government. Documents cited by Fox News Digital report Mandelson maintained contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction, and that Epstein transferred about $75,000 in 2003 and 2004 to accounts connected to Mandelson or his husband.

Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff and one of the most influential figures inside Downing Street, stepped down on Sunday after acknowledging his role in recommending Mandelson for the diplomatic post. In a resignation statement obtained by The Guardian, McSweeney said the decision was "wrong" and accepted responsibility, calling his departure the "only honorable course."

The pressure intensified hours later when Tim Allan, the prime minister’s director of communications, also resigned, according to GB News. Allan, a veteran New Labour strategist, became the second senior aide to exit as the political fallout deepened.

Dr. John Hemmings, director of the National Security Center at the Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital the prime minister is now under escalating political pressure and that "it’s unclear as to whether he’ll survive."

"Prime Minister Starmer is coming under ever-increasing political pressure to resign here in London in the wake of the scandal around Lord Mandelson — his appointed Ambassador to the United States — and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. He has lost two close aides and is under attack for his China foreign policy. The Chagos Deal is under scrutiny and his trip to Beijing was largely viewed as devoid of real results," Hemmings said.

Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, added: "It is extraordinary to be in a situation where a Prime Minister who won a landslide general election victory only 20 months ago is now on the verge of being forced to resign. We are here as a result of a series of policy U-turns and bad judgment calls culminating in the Lord Mandelson debacle. His fate is now ultimately in the hands of the Parliamentary Labour Party tonight. If he feels he no longer has their confidence then there is every chance that this will be the end of Keir Starmer."

Starmer has sought to contain the damage, saying he regrets the appointment. In remarks reported by GB News on Monday, the prime minister said: "I have been absolutely clear that I regret the decision that I made to appoint Peter Mandelson. And I’ve apologized to the victims, which is the right thing to do." He added that scandals of this kind risk undermining public faith in politics.

The prime minister now faces a showdown with Labour lawmakers, with backbench MPs expected to challenge his leadership at a party meeting Monday evening U.K. time. A senior Labour MP told GB News the "clock is ticking" and called for decisive action to "cleanse politics."

Downing Street has insisted Starmer will not resign despite the double departure. A spokesperson told journalists that the prime minister is "getting on with the job in hand and delivering change across the country," remains "upbeat and confident," and retains cabinet support.

The political damage, however, extends beyond staffing turmoil. Mandelson was withdrawn from the ambassador role after additional details about his relationship with Epstein emerged, and he resigned from the Labour Party earlier this month, leaving Starmer confronting what experts describe as the most acute test of his leadership since taking office.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.