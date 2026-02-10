UK public health system posts job ad for nurse focused on 'close-relative marriage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A government-run health trust in the United Kingdom recently advertised a nursing role focused on supporting families involved in "close-relative marriage," a practice that often involves first cousins and is linked to higher genetic risks for children due to shared inherited genes, according to health officials.

The full-time position, titled "Neonatal Nurse – Close Relative Marriage," aims to support families through "informed reproductive decision-making," according to a job posting from Britain’s public health system, the National Health Service (NHS).

The role has since closed.

"Newborn Services is pleased to announce an exciting brand-new job opportunity for an experienced Neonatal Nurse," according to the official job description.

Under the role, the nurse would "proactively work with at risk families practising close relative marriage to encourage a greater level of genetic testing and/or genetic awareness/literacy among families where consanguineous related disorders are present," the description states. Consanguinity refers to relationships in which parents are biologically related, most commonly first cousins.

The posting also states the nurse would support the implementation of a national strategy at the local hospital level, help families make "informed choices in a culturally sensitive empowering way," initiate "sensitive, appropriate conversations" about recessive genetic disorders, and "contribute to the reduction of health inequalities in infant and child mortality and morbidity."

While close-relative marriage is rare in most Western countries, it remains more common in parts of the Middle East and South Asia and within some immigrant communities in Britain, where the NHS has increasingly emphasized outreach, genetic counseling and risk awareness rather than discouraging the practice outright.

Cousin marriage is more prevalent among some communities in Britain, including those of Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage, according to GB News.

The job posting also listed fluency in Urdu as a desirable skill, a language widely spoken among Pakistani communities in the U.K.

Medical researchers have long documented elevated genetic risks associated with close-relative relationships. A peer-reviewed study published in BMC Medical Genetics found that children born to consanguineous couples face a higher risk of congenital and genetic disorders, particularly autosomal recessive diseases, with the increased risk for children of first cousins estimated at 2% to 4% above the general population.

The researchers stressed that the vast majority of children born to related parents are healthy, but noted that genetic risk can vary widely between families and may be significantly higher in a minority of cases, depending on shared inherited DNA. The study also found it is not currently possible to predict which couples face the highest risk.

Emma Schubart, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, warned that specialized NHS outreach risks normalizing close-relative relationships.

"The NHS's creation of specialized nursing roles risks normalizing a practice that significantly elevates genetic risks, including a doubled likelihood of serious birth defects and heightened susceptibility to common diseases like type 2 diabetes," Schubart told Fox News Digital in a statement. "For example, among British Pakistanis, a community where consanguinity rates remain high, individuals face 3–6 times the average UK risk of type 2 diabetes, with 5–18% of cases directly attributable to inbreeding. This translates to thousands of additional diabetes cases nationwide, placing undue strain on an already overburdened NHS."

According to GB News, recent NHS guidance has described concerns about genetic risks from cousin marriage as exaggerated, a characterization that has drawn criticism from campaigners who argue the approach risks normalizing a practice that places avoidable burdens on children and public health systems.

The role was advertised by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, one of the United Kingdom’s largest NHS trusts, which operates 10 hospitals across Greater Manchester and Trafford in northwest England, according to the trust’s website. The job posting also sought candidates who "value diversity and difference," according to the advert.

Fox News Digital reached out to Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust for comment.