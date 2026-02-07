Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

World

Russia to 'interrogate' two suspects in attempted assassination of top military general

Lt Gen Vladimir Alekseyev was shot multiple times in a Moscow apartment building on Friday and is expected to survive

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Russian general Vladimir Alekseyev was shot and wounded in Moscow Video

Russian general Vladimir Alekseyev was shot and wounded in Moscow

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot at an apartment building in Russias capital city and hospitalized, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko noted in a statement, according to The Associated Press

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia said it plans to "interrogate" two suspects in the attempted assassination of a top military intelligence official who was ambushed in Moscow on Friday, according to a Russian newspaper.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that two suspects in the shooting of Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev "will soon be interrogated," citing a source close to the investigation.

After questioning, the suspects are expected to be charged, the report said, according to Reuters

Alekseyev, the deputy head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, was shot three times in his Moscow apartment building on Friday and rushed to a hospital.

ZELENSKYY CLAIMS US GAVE UKRAINE AND RUSSIA A DEADLINE TO REACH PEACE AGREEMENT

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev of Russia

In this image made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Jun. 23, 2023, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev speaks to servicemen at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The Associated Press reported that the business daily Kommersant said the shooter posed as a delivery person and shot Alekseyev twice in the stairway of his apartment building, injuring him in the foot and arm. Alekseyev allegedly attempted to wrest the weapon away and was shot again in the chest before the attacker fled, the report said.

Kommersant reported that Alekseyev underwent successful surgery and regained consciousness Saturday but remained under medical supervision.

Russian news outlet TASS reported that the surgery was successful and that Alekseyev’s injuries were not life-threatening.

RUSSIAN GENERAL KILLED BY CAR BOMB, THIRD SENIOR MILITARY LEADER KILLED THIS YEAR

Russian investigators outside a Moscow apartment building after a general was shot

Russian investigators and security personnel exit an apartment building in Moscow on Feb. 6, 2026, after Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, a top Russian military intelligence official, was shot in an apparent assassination attempt. (Hector RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images)

The outlet reported that the Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation on charges of attempted murder and illicit trafficking in firearms.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of being behind the assassination attempt, alleging — without providing evidence — that it was intended to sabotage peace talks. Ukraine denied any involvement.

Alekseyev, 64, has been under U.S. sanctions over alleged Russian cyber interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The European Union also sanctioned him over the 2018 poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police walk past building in Moscow

Police officers walk past a high-rise residential building, the scene of an assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, in Moscow on February 6, 2026.  (Hector RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images)

The assassination attempt came as President Donald Trump’s administration has been seeking to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The warring nations agreed to a prisoner swap this week, according to readouts posted on X by U.S. special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff and Ukraine’s national security and defense council minister Rustem Umerov.

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg and Reuters contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

Close modal

Continue