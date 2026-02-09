Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Venezuelan Political Crisis

Venezuelan opposition leader seized by armed men after being released from jail

María Corina Machado says ally Juan Pablo Guanipa was taken in Caracas

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Machado details 'emotional' Nobel Peace Prize presentation to Trump Video

Machado details 'emotional' Nobel Peace Prize presentation to Trump

Exclusive: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado sits down with Rachel Campos-Duffy after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

María Corina Machado said Monday that a Venezuelan opposition leader was seized in Caracas shortly after being released from jail.

Machado wrote in a post on X that Juan Pablo Guanipa, a key ally, was kidnapped by heavily armed men in civilian clothing in the Los Chorros area of the capital.

"We demand his immediate release," she said.

Alfredo Romero, the president of the Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said 35 political prisoners were released on Sunday, including Guanipa, who was initially arrested in May.

US MOVES FAST TO REOPEN VENEZUELA EMBASSY AFTER YEARSLONG FREEZE

María Corina Machado and Juan Pablo Guanipa join demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Caracas.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and Juan Pablo Guanipa participate in an anti-government protest on Jan. 9, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images)

Reuters reported that Venezuelan authorities were seeking court approval to place Guanipa under house arrest.

The country’s Public Ministry alleged that he violated the terms of his release but provided no additional details and did not say whether he had been re-arrested.

Guanipa’s Primero Justicia party said on X that he was forced into a silver Toyota Corolla during the incident.

A recently freed opposition figure speaks with families gathered outside a high-security detention facility in Caracas.

Juan Pablo Guanipa, opposition leader and recently released from prison, visits relatives of political prisoners near the El Helicoide detention center in Caracas on Feb. 8, 2026. (Jesus Vargas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"We hold Delcy Rodríguez, Jorge Rodríguez, and Diosdado Cabello responsible for any harm to Juan Pablo's life," the party wrote. "We call on the international community for the immediate release of Juan Pablo Guanipa and for an immediate and unconditional end to the persecution of the opposition."

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

TRUMP EMBRACES US INTERVENTION IN VENEZUELA, OPENS DOOR TO BROADER LATIN AMERICA PUSH

Rodríguez has been serving as the interim president of Venezuela since the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores earlier this year.

Venezuela’s vice president speaks from the podium during a legislative session in Caracas.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez speaks during the presentation of the 2025 budget bill at the National Assembly in Caracas on Dec. 3, 2024. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In late January, President Donald Trump said Venezuela was releasing political prisoners at a "rapid rate," praising the move as a "powerful humanitarian gesture" by the country’s leadership.

An estimated 687 political prisoners remain in custody in Venezuela as of Feb. 2, according to Foro Penal.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue