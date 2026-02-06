Expand / Collapse search
China

Congressional commission warns China's Pacific infrastructure projects could pose a military threat

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission members warn Beijing infrastructure projects could enable covert military use

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
U.S.-China commission members Randall Schriver and Michael Kuiken warn Chinese-funded infrastructure across island nations could enable future military access, urging lawmakers to tighten oversight as Beijing expands influence.

FIRST ON FOX: Chinese-funded infrastructure projects across the Pacific Islands may appear civilian on the surface but could provide future military access for Beijing, senior members of a bipartisan congressional advisory commission warned in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

Senior members of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission said runways, ports and other facilities financed by the People’s Republic of China are often "dual use" and part of a broader strategic pattern that blends economic investment with long-term security objectives.

"When you see a broader trend of militarization of the region… you see a lot of activities that suggest there are at least some security and military-related interests involved," commission chair Randall Schriver said. "Even if it’s declared for civilian use… it is by its very character dual-use and could be used for military purposes."

CHINA INFILTRATES KEY PACIFIC TERRITORY OF MICRONESIA WITH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS AS US URGED TO ACT

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Woleai runway project in Yap State. Representatives of a Chinese company hold a banner on stage. May, 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Woleai runway project in Yap State. Representatives of a Chinese company hold a banner on stage. May, 2025. (Cleo Paskal)

Schriver warned that China’s investments in the Pacific should not be viewed in isolation. "We know that China is very ambitious. We know that even civilian infrastructure projects often have strings attached," he said. "In many instances, those involve access for the Chinese military."

Commission Vice Chair Michael Kuiken said Beijing frequently pairs infrastructure financing with financial leverage. "There’s a cycle of debt diplomacy here," Kuiken said. "China loads these islands up with debt and then uses their position of weakness to gain access… to build runways, to do things with respect to ports."

"It’s a cycle that we see over and over again," he added, calling it "a flywheel of debt diplomacy. There’s a vicious rinse-and-repeat cycle here. And whether it’s Taiwan, Palau, Micronesia or the Solomon Islands, it is a playbook that the Chinese go back to every time."

CHINA’S GLOBAL AGGRESSION CHECK: TAIWAN TENSIONS, MILITARY POSTURING, AND US RESPONSE IN 2025

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Apprentice Zahir Barrett tests Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 12, 2025.

Image shows an LRAD being tested in Guam, Dec. 2025.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)

US response came too slowly, commission says

Schriver acknowledged Washington was slow to recognize the security implications of China’s expansion in the region.

"In a word, yes," he said when asked whether the U.S. reacted too slowly.

He noted the timing coincided with major U.S. military investments in Guam, even as Chinese projects advanced nearby. "While this was happening, the Chinese were making inroads in the Pacific Islands … with great proximity to Guam," he said, describing the island as central to U.S. logistics and combat operations.

Asked what would signal a shift from civilian infrastructure to operational military use, Schriver said some warning indicators are already visible.

Chinese labourers work at a construction site

Chinese labourers work at a construction site. June 22, 2005. (Claro Cortes IV CC/CCK/Reuters)

"The practice of undersea cable cutting… has been very provocative," he said, describing it as activity that could be tied to military contingencies.

He also warned that visible deployments of Chinese military aircraft to Pacific facilities would mark a major escalation, citing a pattern previously seen in the South China Sea.

US TURNS TO FINLAND TO CLOSE ARCTIC ‘ICEBREAKER GAP’ AS RUSSIA, CHINA EXPAND POLAR PRESENCE

The runway at Woleai in Yap State, part of a Chinese-backed infrastructure project in the Federated States of Micronesia.

The runway at Woleai in Yap State, part of a Chinese-backed infrastructure project in the Federated States of Micronesia. (Cleo Paskal)

"We’ve seen a particular pattern that wouldn’t surprise us at all to see in other parts of Oceania," Schriver said.

Kuiken urged lawmakers to increase scrutiny and transparency. "The thing members can do most easily is just ask the intelligence community for imagery and for intelligence reports … raise the alarm, shine a light on it and expose the activities," he said.

Kuiken also revealed the future hearing focused on undersea infrastructure and security risks in the region.

"Data is the lifeblood of the global economy these days," he said. "Those cables are a vital source of information… and those are really quite aggressive actions and need to be exposed."

Policy recommendations and next steps

The commission has proposed a broader U.S. response, including increased Coast Guard cooperation and expanded support for Pacific Island nations to strengthen resilience against security threats and economic pressure.

The Gorgeous

Palau- October 6, 2015: Palau is an island in the Philippine Sea, Northern Pacific Ocean. (iStock)

Schriver referenced a "Pacific Island Security Initiative" recommendation aimed at combining economic, law enforcement and defense engagement.

Kuiken described the approach as "a layered cake." "We want there to be a civilian aspect… a law enforcement piece… and a military piece," he said. "You sort of need to do all of them in order to really be effective and really to combat the influence of the Chinese in this space."

