©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kenya demands answers from Russia over recruitment of citizens to fight in Ukraine war

Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi says Nairobi is working to repatriate those killed in the conflict

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Kenya will press Russia for answers after reports emerged that its citizens are being recruited to fight in Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister said.

Musalia Mudavadi told the BBC in an interview on Tuesday that the recruitment was "unacceptable and clandestine."

He said the government has shut down illegal recruiters and would urge Moscow to sign an agreement barring the conscription of Kenyan citizens. 

Nairobi estimates that about 200 nationals have been recruited to fight for Russia, and Mudavadi explained that families have struggled to recover the bodies of loved ones killed in the conflict.

NEW FOOTAGE SHOWS NORTH KOREAN TROOPS CLEARING DANGEROUS MINES FOR RUSSIA IN WAR ZONE

Kenyan government official addresses an audience at a signing ceremony with national flags displayed.

Musalia Mudavadi speaks after signing a bilateral agreement supporting Kenyan police officers deployed to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on May 12, 2025. (Erika Santelices/Reuters)

"It is difficult because, remember, it depends on where the body has been found," the foreign minister told the BBC. "There some have been found in Ukraine - we are also working with the government of Ukraine to try and get the remains of those people repatriated."

In a November post on X, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv estimates that at least 1,436 foreign nationals from 36 African countries have been recruited to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine, warning the true number may be higher.

Sybiha said Russia uses a range of tactics to recruit foreigners, including financial incentives, deception and coercion.

US ACCUSES RUSSIA OF 'DANGEROUS AND INEXPLICABLE ESCALATION' IN UKRAINE WAR DURING PEACE NEGOTIATIONS

A woman holds framed photographs of a young man while inside her home in Nairobi.

Susan Khandasi Kuloba, whose son David Kuloba died while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, poses with portraits of him during an interview at her home in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 2, 2025. (Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)

"Signing a contract is equivalent to signing a death sentence," he wrote. "Foreign citizens in the Russian army have a sad fate. Most of them are immediately sent to the so-called ‘meat assaults,’ where they are quickly killed."

Mudavadi said in December that the government had received multiple emails and urgent communications from Kenyans in distress at military camps in Russia.

AS UKRAINE WAR DRAGS ON, TRUMP HITS PUTIN BY SQUEEZING RUSSIA'S PROXIES

A man displays a printed photograph of several uniformed soldiers while standing indoors.

Evans Khagola, cousin of Oscar Khagola, holds a printed photo sent by Oscar to his father showing him and other soldiers when they started training in Russia, photographed in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Ed Ram/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Several of them have reported injuries among our nationals and others stranded, following attempted recruitment into the violent conflicts," he told the Kenya News Agency, the country’s state-run news service.

Mudavadi said the government has since tightened recruitment regulations, deregistering more than 600 non-compliant agencies and strengthening job verification through the Diaspora Placement Agency to curb exploitation.

