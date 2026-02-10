15 arrested on suspicion of allegedly spreading ISIS propaganda on TikTok

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fifteen people were arrested in Europe on Tuesday for allegedly spreading Islamic State terrorist group propaganda over TikTok, a report said.

The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 53, were taken into custody in raids across the Netherlands, according to Reuters.

The news agency cited Dutch prosecutors as saying the suspects were detained on suspicion of spreading propaganda from ISIS on TikTok and trying to persuade people to carry out terrorist attacks.

The arrests were sparked by a TikTok account that spread large amounts of ISIS propaganda with Dutch subtitles, the prosecutors reportedly added.

Thirteen of those arrested were Syrian and four had Dutch nationality , suggesting that some of the suspects were dual nationals, Reuters reported.

TikTok did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The arrests come as the U.S. military remains active in Syria against ISIS.

U.S. Central Command announced last Wednesday that it carried out five strikes against "multiple" Islamic State targets in recent days as part of a joint military effort to "ensure the enduring defeat of the terrorist network."

CENTCOM said, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, its forces "located and destroyed an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities with 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft."

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement.

CENTCOM said it launched the Operation Hawkeye Strike mission in response to a Dec. 13, 2025, ISIS "ambush" attack against U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria.