ISIS News & Updates

15 arrested on suspicion of allegedly spreading ISIS propaganda on TikTok

Suspects in Netherlands ranged in age from 16 to 53

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
US forces strike ISIS-Somalia leaders in Somalia caves, Feb 2025. Video

US forces strike ISIS-Somalia leaders in Somalia caves, Feb 2025.

AFRICOM said 14 ISIS operatives were killed in Somalia strikes; no civilians harmed in this Feb. 1, 2025 file video (Source: @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social.)

Fifteen people were arrested in Europe on Tuesday for allegedly spreading Islamic State terrorist group propaganda over TikTok, a report said. 

The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 53, were taken into custody in raids across the Netherlands, according to Reuters. 

The news agency cited Dutch prosecutors as saying the suspects were detained on suspicion of spreading propaganda from ISIS on TikTok and trying to persuade people to carry out terrorist attacks. 

The arrests were sparked by a TikTok account that spread large amounts of ISIS propaganda with Dutch subtitles, the prosecutors reportedly added.

US MILITARY IN SYRIA CARRIES OUT 5 STRIKES AGAINST ‘MULTIPLE ISIS TARGETS’

Masked ISIS fighter holds flag in desert

A masked Islamic State fighter poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015.   (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Thirteen of those arrested were Syrian and four had Dutch nationality, suggesting that some of the suspects were dual nationals, Reuters reported. 

TikTok did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

The arrests come as the U.S. military remains active in Syria against ISIS.

RISING ISIS THREATS TO US HOMELAND DRIVE AFRICOM AIRSTRIKES AGAINST TERRORISTS IN SOMALIA

Photo of someone holding their phone, accessing TikTok.

The suspects were accused of spreading ISIS propaganda over TikTok. (Fox News)

U.S. Central Command announced last Wednesday that it carried out five strikes against "multiple" Islamic State targets in recent days as part of a joint military effort to "ensure the enduring defeat of the terrorist network." 

CENTCOM said, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, its forces "located and destroyed an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities with 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft."  

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement.

US weapons loaded on truck for Syria mission

U.S. airmen prepare to load GBU-31 munition systems onto F-15E Strike Eagles within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Dec. 19, 2025, in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike.   (U.S. Air Force Photo/Reuters)

CENTCOM said it launched the Operation Hawkeye Strike mission in response to a Dec. 13, 2025, ISIS "ambush" attack against U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria.  

That attack left two U.S. service members and an American interpreter dead. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

