Hong Kong formally withdraws extradition bill

The Hong Kong government on Wednesday said it formally withdrew its controversial extradition bill that sparked months of violent protests but will reportedly be the fulfillment of only one demand out of five by protesters who continue to take to the streets.

"I now formally announce the withdrawal of the bill," Secretary for Security John Lee told the city's legislature.

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets since June, originally due to the bill that would have allowed Hong Kong nationals to be sent to mainland China to be tried in Communist party-controlled court. The rallies have continued and now protesters demand political reforms and police accountability.

Reuters reported that pro-Democracy protesters have been insisting that all five of their demands are met "not one less." According to the Washington Post, the other demands include an independent investigation into police conduct and amnesty for protesters who've been arrested.

The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that the Chinese government is working on plans to replace Lam by March.

Lam was appointed for office in 2014 despite the fact her rival for the job, John Tsang, was far more popular with the general public, according to the Financial Times.

