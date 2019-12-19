Former Taliban hostage cleared of all charges in sex-assault trial

A Canadian man formerly held hostage by a Taliban-linked group with his wife and three children for five years was cleared of sexual assault charges against his estranged spouse Thursday.

Ontario superior court justice Peter Doody dismissed the 19 charges against Joshua Boyle, 36, saying prosecutors failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. He also raised credibility concerns about Boyle's American wife, Caitlan Coleman.

“I do not believe her, just as I do not believe Mr. Boyle,” Doody said.

The charges against Boyle included assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement. Coleman accused her husband of abusing her after the family returned to Canada following their time in captivity by Taliban-linked extremists in Afghanistan.

One count accused Boyle of sexual assault with a rope and another with a broomstick.

“This is an incredible relief to him,” Boyle’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, told reporters of the dismissal, the Guardian reported.

Coleman, who lives with her parents in the U.S., was not present for the verdict. She previously testified that during their time as hostages, Boyle became abusive and “was just like my captors."

“I was never to disagree with him, even on small things,” she told the court. “In the past, he made it clear he didn’t feel any guilt hurting me.”

She said she fled the couple's Ottawa apartment out of fear for her life upon their return to Canada.

“I’ve had a chance to speak with Ms. Coleman. She’s devastated by the verdict,” said Ian Carter, her lawyer. “I think the case is an example of the challenges a complainant faces coming forward with allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence … She needs some time to process what was said today and try and move on with her life.”

Boyle and Coleman were backpacking in Afghanistan in October 2012 when they were kidnapped. During their time as hostages, Coleman gave birth to three children.

They were freed by Pakistani troops in October 2017 and returned to Canada.