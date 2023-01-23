Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans

California to remain storm-free after weeks of wet weather

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

An active week lies ahead with a couple of storm systems that will impact millions of Americans.   

Our first storm is exiting the Northeast with rain along the coast and heavy snow for interior sections. 

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA CLOSING IN ON JANUARY SNOWFALL RECORD 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 23.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 23. (Fox News)

The next system moves into the South tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe weather and heavy snow from Western Texas through Arkansas. 

BIDEN TOURS CALIFORNIA BEACH TOWN DEVASTATED BY RECENT STORMS 

Areas of the U.S. that are expected to see snowfall this week.

Areas of the U.S. that are expected to see snowfall this week. (Fox News)

This area of low pressure will charge toward the Southeast and up along the East Coast midweek.  

Expected snowfall totals across the U.S. this week.

Expected snowfall totals across the U.S. this week. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, some snow will move into the Midwest and Great Lakes. 

California remains storm-free after weeks of wet weather. 

