Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans

An active week lies ahead with a couple of storm systems that will impact millions of Americans.

Our first storm is exiting the Northeast with rain along the coast and heavy snow for interior sections.

The next system moves into the South tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe weather and heavy snow from Western Texas through Arkansas.

This area of low pressure will charge toward the Southeast and up along the East Coast midweek.

Meanwhile, some snow will move into the Midwest and Great Lakes.

California remains storm-free after weeks of wet weather.