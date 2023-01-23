Flagstaff, AZ, closing in on January snowfall record
The Arizona city has not seen this much snow since 1980 at 57.9 inches
More snow is expected Monday over northern Arizona, adding to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January.
The National Weather Service said Sunday that the city has had 57.9 inches of snow already so far this month.
That’s the fourth highest amount on record for January, behind only the snowfall totals in 1949 (104.8 inches), 1980 (63.4 inches) and 1979 (59.4 inches).
Weather Service officials said normal January snowfall for Flagstaff is 20.9 inches.
The snowfall data is from the Flagstaff Airport with weather records going back to 1898.