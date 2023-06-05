Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Northeast facing wet weather, below average temperatures this week

Midwest temperatures to heat up over the next few days

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An area of low pressure will linger across the Northeast, bringing on and off wet weather and below average temperatures this week.   

Meanwhile, high pressure anchored over the Midwest turns up the heat for the region.   

ARLENE, FIRST NAMED STORM OF 2023, FORMS IN GULF OF MEXICO 

Northeast weather outlook

The Northeast is expected to face cooler temperatures this week. (Fox News)

On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 91 degrees in St. Louis, Missouri, 88 in Omaha, Nebraska, and 86 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

LAWSUIT FILED BY LOUISIANA AND 9 OTHER STATES SEEKS TO HALT STEEP FLOOD INSURANCE RATE INCREASES 

US national weather forecast

The national forecast for Monday, June 5. (Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up over sections of the Southern Plains and Rockies.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Midwest high temperatures forecast

Forecast high temperatures in the Midwest this week. (Fox News)

Some tropical moisture will work its way into Florida the next few days. 

A system off the coast of California will also produce some showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."