Northeast facing wet weather, below average temperatures this week

An area of low pressure will linger across the Northeast, bringing on and off wet weather and below average temperatures this week.

Meanwhile, high pressure anchored over the Midwest turns up the heat for the region.

ARLENE, FIRST NAMED STORM OF 2023, FORMS IN GULF OF MEXICO

On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 91 degrees in St. Louis, Missouri, 88 in Omaha, Nebraska, and 86 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

LAWSUIT FILED BY LOUISIANA AND 9 OTHER STATES SEEKS TO HALT STEEP FLOOD INSURANCE RATE INCREASES

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up over sections of the Southern Plains and Rockies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some tropical moisture will work its way into Florida the next few days.

A system off the coast of California will also produce some showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.