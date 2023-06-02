Expand / Collapse search
Arlene, first named storm of 2023, forms in Gulf of Mexico

Storm detected about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, FL

Associated Press
Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Friday in the Gulf of Mexico on a track taking the cyclone south toward the western tip of Cuba.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph and was located about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida. It's moving south at about 5 mph.

Tropical Storm Arlene

Arlene, the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30. Last year's season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.