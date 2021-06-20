Tropical Depression Claudette could re-strengthen before leaving North Carolina coast, NHC forecasts

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that Tropical Depression Claudette could re-strengthen Sunday evening before exiting North Carolina's coast on Monday.

According to an update from the agency around 5 p.m., Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall between 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches across North Florida, southeastern Georgia, central and coastal South Carolina and into central to eastern North Carolina through Monday morning.

Flash, urban and small stream flooding, as well as isolated minor river flooding are also possible across these areas. The tropical storm has produced total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with isolated 15 inch amounts observed in southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the western Florida panhandle.

The NHC says the combination of storm surge and the tide will also cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Water levels are expected to reach as high as one to three feet between the North Carolina-Virginia border and Cape Lookout, North Carolina and one to two feet from Cape Lookout to Little River Inlet, South Carolina if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

In addition, tropical winds are expected along portions of North Carolina's coast and are possible in northeastern South Carolina late Sunday evening and Monday morning, where tropical storm watches are in effect. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Sunday evening across parts of the central and eastern Carolinas.

ALABAMA INTERSTATE WRECK LEAVES 10 DEAD, INCLUDING 9 CHILDREN

Claudette is currently moving through South Carolina toward the east-northeast at about 17 miles per hour and the tropical storm's maximum sustained winds currently remain near 30 miles per hour with higher gusts.

"An east-northeastward to northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days," the agency noted. "On the forecast track, the system should continue to move across portions of the southeastern U.S. through tonight, move over the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday, and pass near or just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Claudette's torrential rains and high winds have led to at least 10 deaths, including nine children, in a 15-vehicle pileup on an Alabama interstate. Claudette also spawned a suspected tornado that slammed through at least 50 homes in Alabama just north of the Florida border, flattening a mobile home park, tossing trees through homes and even blowing the roof off of a high school gym.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

The NHC warned additional strengthening over the western Atlantic Ocean through early Tuesday is possible, with Claudette expected to become a post-tropical cyclone sometime between Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Fox News' Peter Aiken contributed to this report