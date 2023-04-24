Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

More than 200 million across US facing below-average temperatures

Frost, freeze advisories stretch from Nebraska to Connecticut

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Much of the country will feel below-average this week in terms of temperatures.   

Widespread frost and freeze advisories were in place for two-thirds of the country overnight.  

The alerts spread from Nebraska to Connecticut.  

On Monday, an estimated 223 million people are expected to experience below-average temperatures for the day. 

TEXAS-BASED GEOENGINEERING COMPANY HOPES TO INCREASE RAIN OUTPUT

Nationwide temperatures below average

More than 200 million Americans on Monday are facing below-average temperatures. (Fox News)

The Central and Southern Plains will see the risk of strong storms this week, with the chance of heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding.  

CALIFORNIA WINTER RAINFALL SPARKS RENEWED GOLD RUSH: REPORTS 

April 24 forecast highs

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, April 24. (Fox News)

Severe storms could impact parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas on Tuesday, with the threat extending to Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Wednesday. 

Southeastern states rainfall forecast

The rain forecast in the southeast U.S. this week. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Much of Oklahoma is expected to be drenched with up to three inches of rain this week. 

The Pacific Northwest remains unsettled with coastal rain and mountain snow spreading into the Northern and Central Rockies.   

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."