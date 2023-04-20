Texas-based geoengineering company hopes to increase rain output

A Texas geoengineering company is hoping to bring weather-controlling technology to their region to boost rain production and solve drought conditions.

Rainwater Tech, which is based in Austin, uses a technological process that enlarges rain drops in clouds to enhance rain output anywhere from 10% to 20%.

"What we do is basically produce an ion plume that goes up into the atmosphere attaches to the cloud nuclei, and enhances rain," Rainwater Tech CEO Mike Nefkins told KXAN.

The company, which was founded in 2022, intends to primarily serve governments and municipalities, as well as farmers and corporations.

Specifically, Rainwater Tech is hoping to target Lake Travis in Austin, which has been an inconsistent supply of water to the city in the past few years.

"We have a real imbalance of where the water is falling, it's falling in areas that already have enough water, we need it to redistribute to the areas that need water most," Nefkins explained.

Nefkins explained that Rainwater Tech would use three antennas to "capture" weather coming from rainier parts of the country without disrupting any weather cycles.

"For Lake Travis, it would be probably three antennas. So we can capture weather coming from the Northwest. We can capture weather in the summer coming from the south," Nefkins said.

"With rainfall generation technology, rainfall can be generated in regions that have seen a decline in recent decades, providing additional surface water and supporting the natural processes of aquifer recharge," their website explains. "No chemicals are used in the rainfall generation process."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rainwater Tech for more information, but has not heard back.