©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Heat wave expanding to Midwest, Northeast following severe weather risk

Damaging winds and possible large hail could impact Plains, Midwest and Northeast today.

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for parts of the Midwest, Plains and Northeast on Monday. 

The threat of severe weather, which includes damaging winds and possible large hail, could impact Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and northwestern Tennessee. 

Farther east, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont may be affected. 

Smoke from Canadian wildfires also will drift towards the Upper Midwest, reducing air quality.  

Severe weather threat Monday

The threat of severe weather for Monday, July 24. (Fox News)

The heaviest concentrations of smoke are expected in areas that border Lake Michigan. 

National US weather forecast

The national forecast for Monday, July 24. (Fox News)

Some relief is in store for states that have dealt with extreme heat for weeks as hot temperatures expand eastward towards the Midwest and the Northeast over the next few days. 

Heat wave US map

High temperatures are expanding eastward this week. (Fox News)

As of Wednesday, 253 million Americans will face higher than average temperatures for this time of year. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

