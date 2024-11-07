Young Trump supporter with rare brain disorder surprised by president-elect’s victory in sweet video

An 8-year-old boy, who was surprised when Donald Trump greeted him during a campaign rally in New York, got another surprise when he woke up the day after the election, and it was all caught on camera.

"We have something to tell you Liam," Siobhan Licastro, Liam's mother, tells him the morning after the election.

"You know the election was yesterday. Who are you rooting for?" she asks Liam.

"Trump," Liam responds.

"And?" Licastro prompts.

"JD Vance," Liam says, cracking a smile.

Licastro then commends Liam for the correct answer and continues to let him know what happened overnight.

"And, you know, Kamala Harris had a lot of voters out there for her, a lot," Licastro says.

"Let me guess, she won?" Liam asks, with disappointment growing in his voice.

"Nope," Licastro replies.

"Trump won?" Liam asks, cracking a huge smile. "Yes!" he exclaims, while throwing in a fist pump.

"What do you think? Is that good news?" his mother asks.

"Yes, it's not bad news, mom, stop trying to lie," Liam says as he gets up to hug his mother.

"Nope, I didn't say it was bad," Licastro tells Liam. "So what do you say to Trump?"

"I was about to say something to Jesus. Thank you the Lord!" Liam prays.

Licastro asks again what Liam would like to say to Trump and Vance.

"Fight, fight, fight! I love you," Liam says and signs.

Liam also shared a message with Fox News Digital about his hope for Trump's presidency.

"Trump is going to be a strong leader, he is going to make America a better, safer, and happier place for us to live in. I hope I get to come visit him when he moves to the White House, so I can tell him about hockey," Liam wrote.

Liam, who has a rare brain disorder, recently received a happy-birthday letter from Trump just before he turned 8, and his reaction to the surprise went viral.

After receiving the letter, Liam's family was invited to Trump's Uniondale rally as VIP guests where they sat three rows from the candidate stage and Liam received an even bigger birthday gift: meeting the Republican presidential nominee in person.

Doctors warned the family that Liam might never walk, talk or eat on his own, Licastro previously told Fox News Digital.

"It's a pipe dream, I can never imagine, to thank the world for helping my son come this far and showing support and making his dream come true, because, believe it or not, this is definitely probably one of his big dreams, to meet Donald Trump, his hero since he was probably born. If not, very close," Liam's father, Chris, previously said.

According to his parents, Liam has been a Trump supporter since he was 18 months old.

When asked what Trump's victory means to her family, Licastro said it means everything.

"This means the world. We don't have to worry about our kids losing therapies that they need like my son did under Obama and Biden," she told Fox News Digital.

Trump also gave Liam and his family a shout-out during his Uniondale rally, telling the crowd about Liam's bravery and their visit while pointing him out from the stage as the crowd erupted in applause.

"This is a side of Donald Trump that nobody gets to see," said Kevin Smith, who shared the original video before it blew up online. Most Americans, he said, only see Trump’s public persona and widespread media coverage.

Liam's mother shared the letter Trump gave Liam on his birthday that praised him for being an inspiration.

"We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown throughout your life and send our love and best wishes to you as you continue to fight," the letter reads. "Remember you are never alone, and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for continued care and good health. May God bless you and your family, stay strong."