Trump gifts Pennsylvania mom of three with $100 at grocery store checkout: 'Complete surprise'

Pennsylvania mom of three Jenny Kantz found it a "complete surprise" when former President Trump handed her $100 at a grocery store checkout line to take the pinch out of her bill.

"It was a great experience," she told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Sitting alongside her husband Bryant, Jenny enthused about meeting the former president at the Sprankles Grocery Store her cousin owns in Kittanning, northeast of Pittsburgh on Monday.

Trump's team reportedly requested that someone be present at the checkout counter upon his arrival, but Kantz says she had no idea he had planned to give her money from his own wallet.

Video of the moment shows Trump handing over the cash and telling Kantz, "It [the cost] just went down 100 bucks. We'll do that for you from the White House."

"The total bill was $194 and some change, and the inflation on groceries has definitely affected us," Kantz explained on Tuesday.

"I think it was late 2022 or early 2023, I remember coming home from the grocery store and telling him [Bryant], 'I don't even know how to budget for groceries anymore because it's like every time I go to the store, they just go up and up and up.' That, paired with the rising cost of energy, fuel for our vehicles… it just means that we watch a little bit more closely what we spend."

According to ConsumerAffairs, the Keystone State saw the highest grocery inflation rate in the U.S. with an 8.2% increase in prices.

In Kantz's personal circle, stay-at-home moms have stepped up to get side jobs to cover extra expenses. They have also shifted to homemade foods and opted for recipe-sharing to make their money go further.

Despite cost burdens, Kantz said she plans to keep the $100 bill Trump gave her.

"I'm going to frame it," she laughed.

The GOP nominee is slated to deliver remarks on the tax code and inflation at a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday, maintaining his focus on the economy as he vies for support from voters in the key swing state.

A New York Times poll released Monday indicates Trump is leading Vice President Harris in the Peach State as well as in North Carolina and Arizona.

In must-win Pennsylvania, many polls show the candidates deadlocked, with a Washington Post poll finding Harris at 48% to Trump's 47%.

A New York Times poll had Harris at 50% to Trump's 46%.