©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Alabama

Young mother thrown from boat leaves behind grieving husband, 4 children after Alabama waters tragedy

Search crews recovered Brittney Sherman's body from murky bayou waters the day after the fatal collision

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A young family in Alabama is grieving after a devastating boat accident led to the death of 27-year-old Brittney Sherman.

Sherman, of Wilmer, Alabama, was boating in Bayou Sara near Saraland in Mobile County on June 15 along with her husband, 30-year-old Cody Sherman, and the couple's four children.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that two boats were involved in a collision at approximately 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the incident involved a 20-foot Avid Center Console vessel occupied by the Sherman family and a 26-foot Regulator Center Console.

According to officials, the impact of the collision caused Brittney to be thrown overboard. 

MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE INJURED AFTER BOAT CATCHES FIRE IN NEW YORK; CAPTAIN CHARGED WITH DWI

Brittney and Cody Sherman in a selfie

Brittney and Cody Sherman have four children. Brittney, 27, was thrown overboard following the collision. (Brittney Sherman/Facebook)

Despite the swift arrival of emergency crews, search efforts were hampered by the bayou’s murky waters, making it difficult to locate Sherman in the aftermath of the crash.

On Monday morning, search and rescue personnel resumed the search for the missing mom. At approximately 10:50 a.m., personnel recovered Sherman's body about 100 yards from the spot where she had entered the water. 

Brittney Sherman

Brittney Sherman's body was found the next day, the ALEA said. (Brittney Sherman/Facebook)

FLORIDA MEN CHARGED IN FATAL BOATING HIT-AND-RUN OF 15-YEAR-OLD BALLERINA

Two other passengers aboard the Avid vessel sustained injuries in the crash. Cody was transported to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile for medical care. One of the Shermans' children, 4, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The operator of the Avid boat was not injured in the collision. Likewise, the operator of the Regulator vessel was unharmed. 

The ALEA Marine Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mobile County Medical Examiner's Office for comment. 

Cody and Brittney Sherman

Brittney Sherman's husband, Cody, and 4-year-old son were injured in the accident, the ALEA said. (Brittney Sherman/Facebook)

Cody and Brittney shared four children together. In the wake of her passing, Cody expressed the weight of raising the children alone. 

"Brittney I love you more than anything in this world," Cody wrote on Facebook. "I promise to take care of these babies for you, sweetheart! I know that you are up there watching over us."

"Please show me how to do this," added Cody. "I’m not sure how I’m gonna make it and I’m gonna do my best to make you proud. I love you until we meet again!!"

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.