New York

US Coast Guard, New York first responders searching for missing person after boat capsized with six passengers

Of the six boaters, three are dead, one is in critical condition, another is in stable condition and one person is still missing in the water

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A search is underway for a missing person near the New York coast after a boat carrying six people capsized on Sunday, ultimately leaving three dead and two others hospitalized.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the New York City police and fire departments are involved in recovery efforts for the remaining boater.

Coast Guard officials said they received a notification at 12:04 p.m. from New York City 911 operators about a boat taking on water near Breezy Point.

Three rescue boats and an MH65 Helicopter were deployed to assist rescue efforts already in progress by Sandy Hook Pilots and the New York Police Department's Aviation Unit.

a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in flight

The U.S. Coast Guard, the NYPD and the FDNY are searching for a missing person in the water near the coast of New York after a boat carrying six people capsized on Sunday afternoon, leaving three dead and two hospitalized. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rescuers were able to recover and transport five people – two were airlifted to Staten Island University Hospital and three were taken to the Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook.

Four of the five boaters were unresponsive after CPR was administered. Since those efforts, three people have been pronounced dead, one person is in critical condition and another is in stable condition.

Of the six people who were on the boat that capsized, three are dead, one is in critical condition, another is in stable condition and one person is still missing in the water.

Of the six people who were on the boat that capsized, three are dead, one is in critical condition, another is in stable condition and one person is still missing in the water. (Danuta Hamlin)

The identities of the boaters have not yet been released as of early Monday morning.

A sixth person is believed to still be in the water following the boat capsizing, according to the FDNY.

Authorities are investigating the incident and what caused the vessel to go under.

This is a developing story.