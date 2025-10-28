Yosemite rangers bust outlaw jumpers off El Cap — zero tolerance, shutdown or not

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Park Service (NPS) announced that three people were convicted of illegal BASE jumping in a national park, and the agency warned would-be outlaws it’s still enforcing the law despite the federal shutdown.

"We do not tolerate illegal activity in Yosemite National Park," Yosemite Superintendent Raymond McPadden said. "Our law enforcement rangers remain efficient, effective and vigilant 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. These convictions demonstrate the professionalism and dedication of Yosemite’s protection team in upholding federal regulations and ensuring the safety of both visitors and first responders."

Though Yosemite was once a hub for the sport in the 1970s, BASE jumping has been banned in national parks since the 1980s. The activity, an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth, involves jumping from fixed objects with a parachute. It has been linked to numerous injuries, fatalities and risky rescue operations, endangering both jumpers and emergency personnel.

Violators can face fines up to $5,000 or jail time under federal law. Offenders also risk losing their equipment and can be banned from parks. Despite the ban, enthusiasts have continued to jump in secret, often at dawn or dusk to avoid detection.

SQUATTERS TAKE OVER YOSEMITE AS SHUTDOWN LEAVES POPULAR NATIONAL PARK WITH FEW RANGERS: REPORT

In recent weeks, several videos and images circulating on social media appear to show BASE jumpers leaping from El Capitan, unauthorized campers occupying closed areas and climbers scaling Half Dome’s cables without permits — all in violation of park regulations.

While the number of federal employees working at Yosemite during the government shutdown remains unclear, the NPS contingency plan states that essential staff will continue duties related to law enforcement and emergency response.

The Department of the Interior (DOI), which oversees the NPS, told Fox News Digital it is aware of reports of illegal activity and is investigating.

"We are aware of reports of BASE jumping in Yosemite and investigate all reports," a department spokesperson said. "BASE jumping is illegal in all national parks, including Yosemite, due to the significant safety risks it poses to participants, the public and first responders."

The department emphasized that, despite the shutdown, the National Park Service will continue to keep parks as accessible as possible during the lapse in appropriations.

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL HIDDEN MARIJUANA PLANTS REMOVED FROM NATIONAL PARK ALONG WITH GUN, DANGEROUS CHEMICALS

"Critical functions that protect life, property and public health will remain in place, including visitor access in many locations, law enforcement and emergency response," the spokesperson said. "We have 100% of our law enforcement rangers on duty. They are highly trained and, as in any other year at this time, are handling both front country and backcountry patrols as needed."

The DOI said Yosemite continues to see normal seasonal visitation levels and that law enforcement rangers are responding to incidents as they normally would. Since the start of the shutdown, there have been three reported and documented BASE jumping complaints, which remain under active investigation.

The department also noted that the use of unmanned aircraft, or drones, is prohibited in Yosemite without a special permit. Violations can result in fines of up to $5,000 or six months in jail.

Officials said drone violations have increased in recent years, driven by the availability of consumer models. In response, Yosemite has expanded signage at entrances and visitor areas to remind the public of these restrictions. During the current shutdown, there have been sporadic reports of unauthorized drone use, and law enforcement rangers are responding as normal.

The DOI disputed some recent claims circulating online about deteriorating park conditions.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK RANGER REPORTEDLY FIRED AFTER DRAPING MASSIVE TRANS PRIDE FLAG ACROSS EL CAPITAN

"Our on-the-ground teams confirm that these reports do not accurately reflect current operations or visitor conditions," the spokesperson said. "There has been no increase in vandalism, trash buildup or visitor misconduct unique to the shutdown period. Visitor cooperation and volunteer stewardship remain strong, and we appreciate the public’s continued care for these sites."

The department added that it is "proud of the dedicated employees and partners who continue to serve the public during this challenging time" and said teams are "working hard to keep parks accessible, safe and welcoming."

"Like many across the federal government, we look forward to a resolution that allows all staff to return to work supporting the park’s mission," the statement added.

The latest convictions, announced on Friday, stem from three separate cases between 2020 and 2024, including one involving a serious injury.

Christopher I. Durell admitted to jumping from the Porcelain Wall near North Dome in July 2024. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation, fined $600 and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service. His BASE canopy and wingsuit were forfeited.

Joshua A. Iosue was also identified as one of two individuals who jumped near North Dome that same month. He pleaded guilty and, earlier this month, was sentenced to two days in jail, 24 months of unsupervised probation and $2,510 in fines. He is barred from entering Yosemite during his probation.

David A. Nunn jumped from El Capitan in July 2020 and had a serious equipment malfunction, colliding with the rock face before crash-landing at the base, according to the Park Service. He was rescued by park personnel and later sentenced to two days in jail, 12 months of unsupervised probation, fined $760 and ordered to pay $458.77 in restitution for the cost of his rescue. He is also banned from the park during his probation and had to surrender his parachute and harness.

This was Nunn’s second conviction for illegal BASE jumping; he previously pleaded guilty to a similar offense in 1998.

INTERIOR DEPARTMENT ADOPTS NO-TOLERANCE POLICY FOR HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS IN WASHINGTON, DC

Conservation advocates say the incidents reflect a larger pattern of disorder that can arise when national parks operate without full staffing.

During the 2018–2019 shutdown, Yosemite and other parks were vandalized and illegal off-roading and waste accumulation took months to repair, according to park advocates.

"This is exactly what we warned about. And this is why national parks need to be closed until the government reopens," Emily Thompson, executive director of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, said in a previous statement. "This shutdown is making an already bad situation at national parks and public lands far worse. The situation is dangerous and reckless for our parks, public lands and the visitors who love them."

The coalition, made up of more than 40 former NPS leaders, has urged Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to close all 433 park sites during any lapse in federal funding, citing ongoing staffing shortages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Leaving national parks open without National Park staff to help protect visitors and resources is not only irresponsible — it’s dangerous. We don’t leave museums open without curators, or airports without air traffic controllers and we should not leave our National Parks open without NPS employees," Thompson wrote.

Yosemite typically welcomes about 4 million visitors each year, with roughly three-quarters arriving between May and October, according to the National Park Service. During the current funding lapse, the Interior Department’s contingency plan says parks will offer only basic services using retained recreation fees, while law enforcement and emergency operations continue.

Fox News Digital reached out to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for comment about the convictions.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.